The Weekend Guide

Sculptor Dylan Lewis stands among his statues
Mythic quest: Dylan Lewis explores relationships and a sense of self in his sculpture exhibition 'Chthonios'. (Stella Oliver)
Kings of the World: Taking place over one night in a suburban garden cottage where three friends who have been away from each other for a while unpack their neuroses and the many ways in which they fall short. It explores the greyness, loneliness and self-condemnation that comes with adulthood while demonstrating the ways in which we use companionship to console ourselves through it all.  Details: The play will be staged until February 23 at the Market Theatre, 56 Margaret Mcingana Street, Newtown. Tickets cost R90 to R150 and can be purchased from www.webticket.co.za. For more information visit www.markettheatre.co.za or call 011 832 1641

Chthonios: Emerging from a seven year period of producing and emotional turbulence, Dylan Lewis uses his sculptor to introspect and reckon with the tensions that come with relationships. And while he has been at it for over three decades with countless group shows, a sculpture garden and solo exhibitions, Chthonios represents an overdue homecoming in contemporary art for the artist. Details: The exhibition is open until February 29 at Everard Read – Circa, 3 Portswood Road, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. For more information visit www.everard-read-capetown.co.za or call 021 418 4527

Future Without N: Coinciding with the Investec Cape Town Art Fair and the Stellenbosch Triennale, Jonathan Silverman’s show continues his exploration of how we neglect nature. As this subject is often covered by a Western quantitative discourse that relies on numbers (n) Silverman fashions an alternative where things play out in the non-verbal and non-numerative language that nature expresses itself with. Details: The show takes place until February 22 at 99 Loop Gallery, 99 Loop Street, Cape Town City Centre. For more information visit www.99loop.co.za or call 021 422 3766

Parkrun Voortrekker Monument: Parkrun organises weekly, timed runs around the world. They are free, safe and don’t require participants to be athletes. Take in the lush landscape surrounding the Voortrekker monument over a 5km run with friends and other running enthusiasts. Details: The parkrun will take place on February 8 at the Voortrekker Monument Heritage Site Eeufees Road, Groenkloof. Entry is free. For more information visit parkrun.co.za/ or call 012 326 6770

Blue Is the Warmest Colour: After successfully holding space for artists and expanding the understanding of contemporary art to audiences in Johannesburg and Pretoria, BKhz has decided to test its model on coastal waters with a pop-up group show. While some of the artists have worked with blue, the show sees others being challenged to explore territory that is outside their practice.  The multi-modal group show saw BKhz calling on artists Vusi Beauchamp, Vuyolwethu Ndakisa, Jodi Bieber, Lunga Ntila, Banele Khoza, Mashudu Nevhutalu, Nkhensani Mkhari, Nelson Makamo, Tatenda Chidora, Nobukho Nqaba, Oratile Papi Konopi, Cole Ndelu, Ke Neil We and Jamal Nxedlana. Details: The exhibition takes place until February 28 at their pop-up space in Cape Town,  41 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, Cape Town. A walk-about will take place on February 15. For more information visit bkhz.art

Beginner’s Bread Workshop: Learn how to bake a simple, rustic and wholesome loaf of bread for you and your loved ones this weekend. While patrons learn how to make bread, the workshop also looks to highlight the importance of sourcing good quality ingredients, traditional artisan baking techniques and methods. Participants will mix, shape and bake their own breads from scratch and get to take it home. Details: The workshop will take place on February 9 at Babette’s Bread, 274 Fox Street, Johannesburg. Tickets cost R1000 and can be booked by calling  084 516 3014 or emailing [email protected]. For more information visit www.babettesbread.co.za

Riddle of Zuma’s sick note

SANDF officials considered launching a probe into the ‘doctored’ certificate
SIU raids master of high court

Officials assisting with deceased estates, trusts, and protecting minors allegedly siphon off funds
SAA cancels flights, moves ahead with restructuring

The struggling national carrier’s business rescue practitioners say the move to restructure the airline is a bid to return to profitability and to attract equity partners
The Makhanda disaster cannot be ignored

The municipality turned a deaf ear to residents’ cries — until they united and took it to court
Top matriculant comes to UKZN

MTN drives inclusivity of deaf community

Strengthening fraternal relations

Clinical virologist appointed head of department at UKZN

Teenager excels despite challenges

Thushanang Primary School now boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure, courtesy of General Electric

Dube TradePort – A world-class industrial and commercial precinct

SMS takes fleet management to the next level

