Working alone, together: presenting the Wits Young Artist Award 2020 winners

In a time of intensive self-scrutiny, artists can offer illuminating perspectives on enduring issues. This is powerfully demonstrated by the winners of the Wits Young Artist Award of 2020, an annual competition presented by the visual art department at the University of the Witwatersrand. Curated by artists and Wits faculty members Gabrielle Goliath and Reshma Chhiba, this year’s exhibitions, titled Rudiment and Hope Sub-verse, took place online.

First-prize winner Vick Bester, and merit-award winners Pebofatso Mokoena and Jade Palmer each engage with the particularities of the places where they live (or have lived), with fresh intensity.

The artists ask: When recent history is documented, how can one bridge the distance between the archived and the experienced? When the outside world is violent, to where can one escape? When the division of labour is gendered, how does one resist? These ideas are boldly claimed and wrestled with. Here, the artists carve out new space for their own voices, in which the world of theory and daily experience converge on a personal level.

In Mokoena’s winning submission, Kea hoNkgono leNtatemoholo (I’m Taking a Walk to the Grandparents), 2020, the artist returns to what he has termed, the “height of ethno-tribal, sociopolitical and geo-transportational violence in Thokoza 1993”, which took place when Mokoena was only a few months old. He goes on to describe Thokoza as the “nexus of political, socio-ethnic and psychosocial upheaval.”

‘I wanted to speak in between the corners of the archival text, and the more that went on, the more it felt like a kind of boxing match that happened on paper.’ (Pebofatso Mokoena, Kea hoNkgono leNtatemoholo, 2020)

Kea hoNkgono leNtatemoholo (I’m Taking a Walk to the Grandparents) comprises a series of paper-based works, in which Mokoena has taken archival and academic excerpts focused on the violence in 1993 and disrupted these texts with handwritten commentary, mark-making, diagrammatic drawing and reproductions of colour photographs.

The artwork itself functions as a meta-nexus for a multitude of textual references in addition to Mokoena’s interpretations of the text. As the text describes fatalities and the destruction of homes, at times in excruciating detail, Mokoena picks the texts apart — questioning, expanding or redacting.

Recounting the process of creating the work the artist says: “I wanted to speak in between the corners of the archival text, and the more that went on, the more it felt like a kind of boxing match that happened on paper.”

The family left Thokoza when Mokoena was a young boy but, as he describes, they continue to “move in and out of the space constantly.” Reflecting on the enduring effects of 1993’s events on the lives and psyches of those living in the present, Mokoena says that people of his generation continue to battle with the “critical distance to speak about it clearly”.

Echoing this, in his statement on the work, Mokoena describes the “chasm” that existed between his interior life as a child, and his understandings of the events in Thokoza as an adult. Mokoena says, “It was important for me to set up the conversation in that way, because the older I got, [the more] I realised that I needed to bridge these two worlds together. That’s what I wanted the work to become.”

Some time in February, 2020, Jade Palmer’s winning entry, examines the gendered expectations of domestic labour and its effects on the interfamilial dynamic. The subject of the artwork is Palmer’s own family, in which the women in the house carry the primary responsibility of the upkeep of the home.