Friday

Don’t Miss: Our round-up of this week’s virtual and in-person events

Eugene Skeef will take part in the panel discussion that forms this year’s Mafika Gwala annual lecture on 12 October. The Poetry Africa event will be live-streamed on Zoom.
Cape Town International Kite Festival

Cape Mental Health’s annual flagship event is going virtual for its 26th edition as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The goal is to raise more than R250 000 to enable the nonprofit organisation to continue providing essential mental health services and keep “hope on the rise”. 

The festival includes kite-making workshops, kite films and interviews, kite colouring-in competitions, a kite creatives contest, and the HopeOnTheRise virtual showcase.  

Details: The festival runs from 10 October to 31 October 2020. Tickets are available online for a recommended minimum donation of R50 a person.

The 2020 Mafika Gwala annual lecture

The Mafika Gwala annual lecture began in 2015 as a collaboration between the College of Humanities at the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN) and South African History Online. It will be presented this year as a live-streamed panel discussion themed “Poets, Artists and the Voices of Resistance in the 1970s”. 

The panel discussion will be among the opening events of the UKZN’s Centre for the Creative Arts 2020 Poetry Africa Festival, running from 12 to 17 October. Poet, writer and sociologist Ari Sitas will moderate a panel discussion featuring Sam Moodley, Fred Kumalo, Eugene Skeef, Bridget Thompson and Ndumiso Ngcobo.


Details: The panel discussion will take place at 5pm on 12 October and will be live-streamed on Zoom.

Three Way

Three way is a group exhibition featuring young artists Callan Grecia, Phillip Steele and Brett Seiler exploring notions of queerness, sometimes very directly and other times in veiled ways. All three artists present their personal relationship with the notion of queerness. The term is contested, both celebrated and hated — even in the contemporary — thus, it continues to hold various meanings for the individual. Each artist uses historical references while remaining rooted in the current moment and some idea of the future. 

Details: The show runs at the KZNSA Gallery, 166 Bulwer Road, Glenwood, Durban from 9 October until 1 November. 

Yokohama Triennale: Episōdo 03 Chasing the Scent

Yokohama Triennale 2020, curated by Raqs Media Collective, is hosting an online assembly, taking place on 9 and 10 October. 

This transcontinental tributary, convened by Kabelo Malatsie, Michelle Wong, and Lantian Xie, investigates and performs the aporias arising from claims to equality, made with bodies, words, sounds, costumes, instruments, and shifting forums. 

This draws from the insights of a minor strand in legal theory that engages with the way people transform courtrooms into forums to speak and make the act of speech itself the site for claims to justice. 

Participants include Shino Hashimito, Sumayya Vally, Ahmed and Rashid bin Shabib, Hala Ali, Christian Nyampeta, Dineo Seshee Bopape, Grace Samboh, Amiya Nagpal, Abhishek Hazra, Mark Chung and Santhosh S.

Details: For more information, visit the website. You can join the Zoom webinar for Episōdo 03. Webinar ID: 836 0899 9277

JazzACelebration

Bassist Lex Futshane celebrates his birthday alongside drummer Siphiwe Bushiri, pianist Yonela Mnana, and vocalist ZolaSoul Futshane in an event titled #JazzACelebration, which will be held on 15 October.

Details: Venice Bar, 7th Street, Melville, Johannesburg. Doors open at 7.30pm. For bookings, email: [email protected]

