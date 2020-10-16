Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

Book review: The girl with the louding voice by Abi Daré

Abi Daré’s debut novel has been described as a celebration of girls who dare to dream (Penguin Random House)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In her debut novel Abi Daré, uses pidgin English to tell a powerful story of Adunni – a fourteen-year-old girl who fights to overcome the turbulence of life in order to become a girl with a louding voice. 

The story of Adunni begins in a Nigerian village called Ikati – where men are allowed to take multiple wives and teenage girls are married off to older men. Here, the rule of law is administered by the village chief. Adunni lives with her alcoholic father and two brothers. Her mother, who was the breadwinner in the household, has passed away.

After her mother’s passing, Adunni’s father, unable to afford her school fees of 7000 naira, forces Adunni to drop out of school. Later, when he can’t put up enough money for community rent of 30 000 naira, he breaks the promise he made to Adunni’s mother to keep Adunni in school. He marries her off for some goats, gric fowl, two bags of rice and money, to an old taxi driver in the village, Morufu. Adunni becomes the third wife to Morufu. 

But the young girl wants an education – “a louding voice”. It is at this point that her life is rocked upside down. 

But even with the problems she is facing, Adunni does not forget her mother’s final words to her; that having an education would expose her to a life of many possibilities. 


“In this village, if you go to school, no one will be forcing you to marry any man. But if you didn’t go to school, they will marry you to any man once you are reaching fifteen years old. Your schooling is your voice, child. It will be speaking for you even if you didn’t open your mouth to talk. It will be speaking till the day God is calling you come”, said Adunni’s mother. 

On that day, Adunni promised herself that: 

“… even if I am not getting anything in this life, I will go to school. I will finish my primary and secondary and university schooling and become teacher because I don’t just want to be having any kind voice… I want a louding voice.”

In an interview with Penguin Random House, Daré explained that for Adunni, having “a louding voice” means to refuse to be silenced by society; to have the desire to go for everything good and everything positive that can come her way. It is getting an education, it’s having a legacy and fighting for girls coming behind her to have an education. 

Although that is what Adunni desires the most, things do not work out exactly as she dreamt. A series of events take place while being married to Morufu, which force her to take off. 

The book is written in the first person, where Adunni uses pidgin to tell her story in a both a fierce and lush way. However, for readers who are not familiar with pidgin, it might be hard at first to easily dive into the rich story of the protagonist. But there is a deeper point to why Daré would write a 312-page book in this way. 

When Adunni starts working as a servant in Big Madam’s house in Lagos, she takes up the opportunity to use their library filled with all kinds of books to teach herself how to read. She uses the Collins dictionary to learn the meaning of complex English words. With the help of Big Madam’s neighbour, her English improves and Daré shows this by stringing together grammatically correct sentences that Adunni is now able to use.

Although the protagonist wants to get an education and learn how to speak English, the author was able to show that devoid of these two things, Adunni is still a smart girl, and proficiency in the English language does not equate to intelligence. The author shows this by letting us into Adunni’s mind, specifically in how she explains and questions some of the things she has gone through. 

In a subtle way, the book also explores patricachy, child sex trafficking, physical and emotional abuse, pregnancy-related death and male infertility. This was done by weaving stories of other women around Adunni, who have also endured their own kinds of suffering. 

Adunni confronts many challenges in this book, but she does not lose faith. No matter what she faces, she keeps hope that one day, she is going to be the girl with a louding voice.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Africa

‘We don’t want to be shot to death’

akin alabi -
Nigerian protesters have taken to the streets to protest the police’s brutal special anti-robbery unit, which they say profiles tech-savvy youths
Read more
Sport

Slam-dunk apps for basketball in Nigeria

tolu olasoji -
Would-be professionals have taken to technology into their own hands to arrange fixtures and tournaments for their favourite sport
Read more
Education

Where do Africans study abroad?

Mg Data Desk -
China is becoming the preferred destination for countries such as Ghana and Nigeria
Read more
Africa

Meet the creative Nigerian athletes earning alternative livings during lockdown

tolu olasoji -
Nigerian basketball players Austin Akpejiori and Ukamaka Okoh are keeping busy during their Covid-mandated time off court — with interior design and shoemaking, respectively
Read more
Africa

The diplomats without an embassy

nick roll -
For breakaway territories, quasi-states and would-be secessionists, diplomacy is hard – but not impossible
Read more
Africa

Covid-19 puts Sierra Leone’s expectant mothers at further risk

abdul s brima -
Almost 70% of the world’s maternal deaths happen in Africa. Now there’s coronavirus — and with poor prenatal and postnatal care on the continent, expectant mothers and children under five are even more vulnerable.
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

SAA bailout raises more questions

As the government continues to grapple with the troubles facing the airline, it would do well to keep on eye on the impending Denel implosion
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

ANC’s rogue deployees revealed

Despite 6 300 ANC cadres working in government, the party’s integrity committee has done little to deal with its accused members
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper & khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Guinea’s choice will determine its future for generations

We need the eyes and ears of the international community to be alert to assaults on democracy as we run up to the election on 18 October
cellou diallo -
Read more
Africa

‘We don’t want to be shot to death’

Nigerian protesters have taken to the streets to protest the police’s brutal special anti-robbery unit, which they say profiles tech-savvy youths
akin alabi -
Read more
Business

Too broke for Mboweni to budget

The scramble to find cash for an SAA bailout, Covid-19 grants and civil servants’ demands force postponement of mini-budget
Sabelo Skiti & thando maeko -
Read more
Africa

The challenges of delivering a Covid-19 vaccine in Africa requires...

It is imperative that we train healthcare workers and participate in continent-wide collaboration
dr leonard bikinesi & dr sanjeev arora -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now