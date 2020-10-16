Subscribe
Don’t Miss: Our roundup of this week’s virtual and in-person events

Dub poet and activist Mutabaruka, a regular visitor to South Africa, will participate in a dialogue with contemporary Lesego Rampolokeng. (Source: Facebook)
Exposing the Virus

Legendary dub poet Mutabaruka and the prolific, pioneering  writer Lesego Rampolokeng will participate in a dialogue titled Exposing the Virus: A Politics and Poetry Symposium 

Details: The event will take place at Curiocity Maboneng, 302 Fox Street, Johannesburg. Live and virtual, it will kick off at 6.30pm. For more details, contact Curiocity on 011 614 0163

Summer Salon: 20/20

 Summer Salon: 20/20 is a group exhibition featuring 20 works by 20 artists at the Bag Factory. Artists include Bev Butkow, Candice Kramer, Diana Hyslop, Dimakatso Mathopa, Gail Behrmann, Henrietta Schölz, Joe Turpin, Kagiso Patrick Mautloa, Malebona Maphutse, Mattheo, Neo Diseko, Neville Starling, Olivia Botha, Phumulani Ntuli, Richard ‘Specs’ Ndimande, Ross Passmoor, Sandile Radebe, Sizwe, Wezile Mgibe and Yolanda Mazwana. 

Details: The exhibition previews online on October 20 at 6pm. Spring Open Studios and drop-in viewings  take place on October 24 between 11 and 3pm. Viewings by appointment begin on October 26 and run until November 20 on weekdays. For further information, call 011 834 9181 or email [email protected]

Shades of Nature

An image from Heinrich van den Berg’s book Shades of Nature

This body of work is a selection of images from Heinrich van den Berg’s book entitled ‘Shades Of Nature’. It showcases some of his images captured over the past 22 years during his travels as a professional wildlife photographer.


Details: The exhibition will be on display until the end of October 2020 and is free to view. All of the images are also available for purchase either as the sample print or on Fine Art Archival/Canvas Paper. For more information, visit fotoza.co.za/blog

Poetry Africa

Digging: The Fluidity of Language is a digital collaborative experience of choreo-poems advocating for social change. In this event, presented by the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS), award-winning choreographer and dancer Musa Hlatswayo, gathers a group of dancers to team with, giving physical expression to the poems of Natalia Molebatsi, Sibongile Fisher and Menzi Sibiya. For the full programme, visit poetryafrica.ukzn.ac.za/festival-programme/

Nothwala impahlana

Ezonzibileni II (Detail), 2020 (Matthew Bradley)

WHATIFTHEWORLD presents Asemahle Ntlonti’s first solo presentation with the gallery. In Nothwala impahlana, Ntlonti recreates a personal dreamscape; a sacred space she enters for healing and cleansing. Her series of intuitive paintings, and the immersive environment they create, are an expression of joy, seeking of peace, and expulsion of pain.

Details: The exhibition runs until November 5. For more information, visit: whatiftheworld.com/exhibitions/

