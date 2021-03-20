Don’t Miss:Your guide to in-person and virtual events

Zabalaza Theatre Festival

The Zabalaza Theatre Festival celebrates its 11th year with more than 21 productions on show. This year’s edition is dedicated to the memory of Zoleka Helesi, co-founder and co-ordinator of the festival, who passed away on 11 December.

Paying tribute to her, Robyn Sassen writes: “Under Helesi’s hand, the work that came through Zabalaza was strong and gritty, startling and brave, superseding all stereotypes … Helesi didn’t soften what being a professional on stage means. She didn’t make it easier for would-be performers. But she did make the access points possible…”

Since 2018, the event includes the Zabalaza Challenge, which encourages individuals and organisations to purchase bulk tickets, for only R30 each, for those who might not be able to afford them.

Details: The festival runs from 19 to 27 March at the Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch, Cape Town. Tickets can be purchased at webtickets.co.za.

My Vagina Was Not Buried With Him

Poet and playwright Napo Masheane’s choreo-poem, which premiered virtually at the Toronto International Festival of Authors “explores the self-mutilating circus of trauma” that surfaces as South Africa’s unrelenting torrent of gender-based violence. Directed by Clive Mathibe, the work, according to Masheane, “explores gender-based violence and femicide in a manner that peels off layers of trauma”.

Details: My Vagina Was Not Buried With Him will show at the Joburg theatre on 19, 20 and 21 March and the Soweto Theatre on 24 and 25 March. Tickets (R100) are available at webtickets.co.za.

Time of the Writer

This literary festival, featuring South African and international writers, continues until 21 March. The 24th edition is themed around issues such as whistleblowing, migration, colonialism, gender-based violence and sexual identity.

Friday’s programme includes panels such as Navigating the publishing space: Opportunities for aspiring writers, and The making of place: Political, moral and ethical questions.

Details: Hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. For streaming, go to @Timeofthewriter on Twitter and Instagram, or Facebook.