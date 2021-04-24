Subscribe
Friday

Don't Miss: A weekly round-up of virtual and in-person events

A work from Variations On a Lofted Bend by Kyle Morland, which is running at blank projects in Cape Town until 29 May
Variations On a Lofted Bend

In his sixth exhibition with blank projects, Kyle Morland leaves behind the expansive linear forms of his earlier sculptures, retaining only their points of intersection. Borrowing techniques and principles from the engineering field, he interrogates in detail those precise moments of transition, or mergence, from one shape into another, bending sheets of metal in an investigation of what are known in technical terms as “lofted bends”.

Details: The exhibition runs at blank projects, 10 Lewin Street, Foreshore, Cape Town, until May 29. For more information visit blankprojects.com or email [email protected]

Mehlo Madala: A three-day music pop-up

The Brother Moves On, Iphupho L’ka Biko and Charles Géne Suite are just some of the acts set to headline this event. Complementing the bands will be selectors Jab A Jaw, Sumthin Brown, Vardz and Deniece Marz.

Details: The event runs from April 24 to April 26 at Sognage, 304 Tungsten Road, Strydompark, Johannesburg. It will include the sale of Indaba Is LPs and CDs. Early bird tickets cost R150 and normal tickets cost R200. For more information, visit www.sognage.com

Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane tours Cape Town

Durban-based pianist and composer Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane, both a virtuoso player and conductor, plays two shows in Cape Town next weekend with Shaun Johannes on bass, Bonolo Nkoane on drums, Nono Nkoane on vocals and Buddy Wells on saxophone.


Details: On Friday, April 30, the musicians will play at Alliance Française du Cap, 155 Loop Street, Cape Town. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are R120 or R60 for students. Book through WhatsApp only, on 083 441 4760. On Sunday May 1, the show moves to Gugulethu for an instalment of Jazz in the Native Yards, kwaSec NY138, no52. Doors open at 4pm. Tickets are R120. Booking through WhatsApp only: 060 960 8935.

The Kafka Moment

Today is the last day to catch The Centre for the Less Good Idea’s two-day mini season of Franz Kafka’s work portrayed by veteran actors Kevin Smith (Isidingo), Ameera Patel (Generations), Sue-Pam Grant (Suburban Bliss) and Anthony Coleman among other brilliant stars.

Details: The Centre for the Less Good Idea is situated at Unit 11, Arts on Main, 245 Main Street, Maboneng. Doors open from 6.30pm 

Daniel Kaluuya, who plays Fred Hampton in the film Judas and the Black Messiah, which is showing at Ster-Kinekor. (Warner Bros)

Judas and the Black Messiah

The story of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton’s surveillance and brutal murder is rendered with a fair amount of austerity by director Shaka King, allowing the sheer savagery of Cointelpro to come into view again, if only for a moment.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, the film tells the story of the revolutionary’s demise at the hands of infiltrator William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield). 

Details: The film, which opened last week, is showing at Ster Kinekor theatres.

Arts Desk
Guest Author

