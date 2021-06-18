 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

The Portfolio: The Black Ark keeps moving

Black radical tradition: Koketso Potsane runs a mobile bookstore called Black Ark. Photo: Andy Mkosi
0

I remember coming across Ntone Edjabe’s writing in the mid-2000s in some publication as an undergrad student in Makhanda. There was something about the way in which he was pushing boundaries in terms of his content and the style of his writing. I don’t remember the name of that publication, but I was so excited about Edjabe’s work that I had to look him up.         

  At the time I was into dub poetry, especially by the likes of LKJ and Mutabaruka, reggae and Marcus Garvey’s teachings, so I think I was already primed for material that isn’t too mainstream. I soon discovered that Edjabe was the editor of Chimurenga magazine, a publication of arts, culture and politics, and I became obsessed with it. I was fascinated by how they didn’t care to follow mainstream or institutional methods of putting a publication together. 

  That is when I started distributing the publication on campus through events such as art exhibitions, live music performances and film screenings. I was basically operating an extension of the publication under the name Chimurenga Workshop. 

  That was really the beginning of Black Ark, long before it was ever named that. I just had this desire to push radical pan-African content because of its effect on me, but also on the people who were buying the books. A couple of years back, I decided to be fully independent and that’s when Black Ark was launched. I still gravitate towards reggae and, over the years, I became really interested in what Lee Scratch Perry managed to achieve as the founder of Black Ark Studios in Jamaica. 

I just love how he messes with sound and experiments with it. Even the way he looks seems mystical and there’s a certain kind of freedom he operates in that I’m drawn to. More than that, he has been able to export his sound across the globe and connect the Black world. 

So the way I choose publications to distribute under Black Ark is inspired by these influences. I like books that are experimental and, ultimately, embody a hunger for freedom. In fact, with all the material we push — whether it is journals, poetry books, children’s books, zines, posters, photo books, vinyls, tapes or CDs — this is the central theme.

  I know it probably sounds like I’m romanticising things, but the reality is that this is a tough space to operate in. I really love what I do, but I don’t always make enough money to get by and that isn’t easy. Sometimes I think if only I had a shop to operate from things would be easier. But this is Jo’burg: it’s hard to anchor yourself somewhere because rental costs are just crazy. Fortunately, I’m used to selling from a backpack or the back of my car. After all, this is an ark, so it just keeps moving.

Koketso Potsane is the founder of Black Ark. Follow him on Facebook, @Black Ark; Instagram, @black_ark_sa and Twitter @BlackArkSA

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Koketso Potsane
Koketso Potsane is an African literature and music promoter and distributor. He mainly promotes and distributes literature for independent publishers and independently published authors from across the world that make it their mandate to challenge overrepresented voices at events organised by him (Black Ark) and Keleketla! Library and at other like-minded partners’ cultural/art events such as book festivals, exhibitions and live music events.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

SANDF’s ‘dignity’ comes with a R200mn price tag

Find out about the SANDF’s new uniform, which is costing taxpayers close to R200-million, while mission-critical equipment is not maintained
erika gibson
National

Roshan Morar’s fingers in every pie, including KZN education and...

The controversial auditor’s firm seconded staff to run the education department’s finance offices for more than 15 years. What’s more, former KZN education director general Cassius Lubisi is the audit firm’s new chair
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Coronavirus

As Covid third wave digs in, military health service sent...

The defence branch will assist with mass testing, screening and contact tracing
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

Will the EFF capitalise on the ANC’s governance failures?

Good election outcomes for the party will mean Julius Malema’s dangerous racism will again receive airtime
Ebrahim Harvey
Opinion

A portal to empathy: Photographs that change the world

It is important not to look away from visceral pictorial evidence of the suffering of disempowered people
sazi bongwe
National

Roshan Morar’s fingers in every pie, including KZN education and...

The controversial auditor’s firm seconded staff to run the education department’s finance offices for more than 15 years. What’s more, former KZN education director general Cassius Lubisi is the audit firm’s new chair
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×