 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

Screen Grab: Istanbul’s eye

Peri from the Netflix series Ethos.
0

You’ve got to hand it to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk: the man had copywriting game. “Ne mutlu Türküm diyene!” (“How happy is the one who says I am a Turk!”), declared the founder of modern Turkey back in 1933. In the nine decades since, those four words became a condensation of the nationalist-secularist-militarist dream that Ataturk sold to his compatriots. 

But all along, the true stock of Turkish happiness was overstated — and, right now, it’s hard to find. Turkey’s southern coastline, democracy and economy are all ablaze. And behind the smoke, more than ever, Turks can’t agree on what it means to say, “I am a Turk.” 

The complexity of that old and deepening discord — between the country’s secular, westward-looking minority and its religious, eastward-looking majority, now in the political ascendancy — is masterfully explored in the Netflix series Ethos (Bir Başkadır in Turkish). 

The series, written and directed by Berkun Oya, has caused a massive stir in Turkey, partly because it feels like nothing less than a narrative psychoanalysis of the nation. It figures, then, that the plot is anchored in the therapy room of a psychiatrist, Peri (Defne Kalayar). 

Peri is a tight-jawed, pastel-clad, yoga-addicted grump; a lonely daughter of elite Istanbul who grew up in a Bosphorus-facing villa. She tells her own shrink that she feels more at home on holiday in Peru than she does in today’s Istanbul. Like her cosmopolitan mother, she is repulsed by the hijab worn by observant Muslim women — in her eyes, these bolts of soft cloth are lurid flags of gender oppression and backwardness.  

Enter a hijab — on the head of Peri’s new patient, Meryem (Öykü Karayel). She is an unmarried house cleaner who commutes into Istanbul from a village on the edge of the Anatolian hinterland, and she has been referred to Peri because of her mysterious fainting attacks. Meryem is as clever as she is provincial; in her exchanges with the shrink, she zigzags between half-feigned naivete and a withering disdain for Peri’s worldview. Peri and Meryem confront each other through mists of fear and fascination; the class-inflected comedy of their relationship is not a million miles from the relationship between Tony Soprano and his shrink, Jennifer Melfi.

But Meryem is no mob boss. She is a pious follower of her local hodja (religious teacher) and her only vice is taking the piss out of Peri. But as the plot expands, we watch Meryem’s inner world overlapping with much darker ones: her sister-in-law Ruhiye’s traumatic memory of sexual violence’ her brother Yasin’s desperate confusion in the face of Ruhiye’s crisis’ the flailing depression of Meryem’s rich, promiscuous employer Sinan; the quiet queer defiance of the hodja’s daughter, Hairünisa; Sinan’s lover Gülbin’s bitter feud with her reactionary sister. This circle of loosely connected meltdowns serve to intensify each other, building a slow centrifuge of pain and black comedy. The binding thread is a failure to speak and listen. 

Slowness can be a drag in the wrong hands, but Oya has the right ones. He designs his scenes with a wonderfully madcap, auteurish eye — he and cinematographer Yagiz Yavru use defiantly static, panoramic shots for dialogue scenes, intercut with obsessive close-ups of emotionally loaded objects, from hijabs to slippers to coffee plungers. The meditative pace gives space for masterfully intricate performances by all the actors.  

You may find the music score disorienting: it is dominated by schmaltzy 1970s orchestral pop, which presumably adds a layer of nostalgic irony for Turkish viewers. The effect might be a variation of a distinctly Istanbulite sensation that Orhan Pamuk called hüzün: a melancholy mourning for lost empire, lost possibilities, lost certainties. 

Depending on their politics, Turkish critics have either celebrated Ethos as a deeply empathetic bridge across cultural divides, or panned it as a contraption of Orientalist stereotypes or an evasive apologia for Erdoganism. But we know you can’t keep all the Turks happy. 

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Carlos Amato
Carlos Amato is an editorial cartoonist, writer and illustrator living in Johannesburg, with a focus on sport, culture and politics. He has degrees in literature and animation, used to edit the ‘Sunday Times Lifestyle’ magazine and is the author of ‘Wayde van Niekerk: Road to Glory’ (Jonathan Ball, 2018).

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed until August 30

The lawyer for the bereaved families argued that Dr Makgabo Manamela’s requests for postponements have a negative impact on the families of the deceased who seek closure
Chris Gilili
Politics

RECAP: Mbeki tells ANC that land without compensation goes against...

‘This would be a very serious disincentive to investment,’ says Thabo Mbeki in a document arguing that the ANC should not proceed with the Constitutional amendment of section 25
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

ANC’s provincial executive committee endorses three candidates for Joburg mayor...

Sources say that the PEC gave the nod to the three names put forward by the Johannesburg regional executive committee
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Covid-19 draws the bulk of health sector’s focus, at the...

Children have accounted for a relatively low number of coronavirus cases, but other facets of their healthcare and wellbeing have suffered
Eunice Stoltz
National

Phoenix killings: 22 suspects held

A total of 36 murder charges are being probed in the wake of vigilante attacks in the area during last month’s riots
Paddy Harper
Politics

ANC Integrity Committee recommends Zweli Mkhize step aside

ANC sources say the report by the committee will be tabled at the next national executive committee meeting
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×