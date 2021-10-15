Socially Queer: LGBTIQ+ content creators you should know

Yoliswa Mqoco

Instagram: @yoliswa_mqoco

A digital creator, beauty influencer and fashion maven whose beautifully curated Instagram showcases looks and the love she shares with her fiancé.

Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane

Twitter: @mx_mokgoroane, @CheekyNatives

Instagram: @notesofmx_mokgoroane, @cheekynatives, @mx_mokgoroane

One half of the wildly popular literary podcast Cheeky Natives, this bookstagrammer, literary archivist and bibliophile uses their platforms not only to highlight queer issues, but also to take you on a journey through the amazing literary landscape of South Africa, and beyond.

HOLA Africa

Instagram: @insta_holaa

Twitter: @HOLAAfrica

A platform all about sex and sexuality that posts everything from memes, to TikToks, to some very NSFW content. Your one-stop shop for all things sex positive, queer and colourful.

Polyamorous queer couple Loren & Gabe (Photo: Instagram)

Loren & Gabe

Instagram: @goesbygabriel and @lekkerlollas

A Cape Town-based polyamorous queer couple whose videos and posts fill the heart and feed the mind. Gabe’s platform is an incredible resource on trans identities and transitioning as the two document Gabe’s 102 weeks on T (testosterone).

Thando Hlophe

Instagram: @ThandoHlophe

YouTube: Azania Realness

A hilarious LGBTIQA+ digital storyteller whose YouTube channel tackles all things queer, and whose TikToks and Instagram posts are just as magical and fun as their YouTube videos.

Kim Windvogel

Instagram: @blazingnonbinary

Twitter: @blazingnonbinary

A sex-positive content creator who serves both knowledge and body on the internet. Host of digital gem Sunday Sex Service and co-founder of Femme Projects, an NGO that focuses on comprehensive sex education.

Neo Baepi

Instagram @neobaepi

Twitter: @neo_baepi

A photographer, podcast host and general cool cat who creates incredible images that have appeared locally and internationally. They also take a mean black and white portrait.

Author and critical thinker Jamil Khan (Photo: Instagram)

Jamil Khan

Instagram: @JamilFarouk

Twitter: @JamilFarouk

Award-winning author of Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams, PhD candidate and all-round critical thinker about town, Jamil provides incredible insight into various social, political and cultural issues on the Twitter streets.