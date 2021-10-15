 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

Socially Queer: LGBTIQ+ content creators you should know

Digital creator and beauty influencer Yoliswa Mqoco. (Photo: Instagram)
0

Yoliswa Mqoco

Instagram: @yoliswa_mqoco

A digital creator, beauty influencer and fashion maven whose beautifully curated Instagram showcases looks and the love she shares with her fiancé.

Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane 

Twitter: @mx_mokgoroane, @CheekyNatives
Instagram: @notesofmx_mokgoroane, @cheekynatives, @mx_mokgoroane

One half of the wildly popular literary podcast Cheeky Natives, this bookstagrammer, literary archivist and bibliophile uses their platforms not only to highlight queer issues, but also to take you on a journey through the amazing literary landscape of South Africa, and beyond.

HOLA Africa

Instagram: @insta_holaa
Twitter: @HOLAAfrica

A platform all about sex and sexuality that posts everything from memes, to TikToks, to some very NSFW content. Your one-stop shop for all things sex positive, queer and colourful.

Polyamorous queer couple Loren & Gabe (Photo: Instagram)

Loren & Gabe

Instagram: @goesbygabriel and @lekkerlollas

A Cape Town-based polyamorous  queer couple whose videos and posts fill the heart and feed the mind. Gabe’s platform is an incredible resource on trans identities and transitioning as the two document Gabe’s 102 weeks on T (testosterone).

Thando Hlophe

Instagram: @ThandoHlophe
YouTube: Azania Realness

A hilarious LGBTIQA+ digital storyteller whose YouTube channel tackles all things queer, and whose TikToks and Instagram posts are just as magical and fun as their YouTube videos.

Kim Windvogel

Instagram: @blazingnonbinary
Twitter: @blazingnonbinary

A sex-positive content creator who serves both knowledge and body on the internet. Host of digital gem Sunday Sex Service and co-founder of Femme Projects, an NGO that focuses on comprehensive sex education.  

Neo Baepi

Instagram @neobaepi
Twitter: @neo_baepi

A photographer, podcast host and general cool cat who creates incredible images that have appeared locally and internationally. They also take a mean black and white portrait. 

Author and critical thinker Jamil Khan (Photo: Instagram)

Jamil Khan

Instagram: @JamilFarouk
Twitter: @JamilFarouk

Award-winning author of Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams, PhD candidate and all-round critical thinker about town, Jamil provides incredible insight into various social, political and cultural issues on the Twitter streets.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Tiffany Mugo

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Canna-business deal for Ingonyama Trust land

M&G Premium

Foreign investment has been lined up for a joint venture with the Ingonyama Trust Board, which administers tribal land for the Zulu monarch
Paddy Harper
Politics

NPA ‘refuses’ to prosecute Oscar Mabuyane

M&G Premium

The Hawks have accused the NPA of ‘dragging its feet’ despite voluminous evidence against the Eastern Cape premier
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

National

Rule of law drops globally, including in South Africa

Security and corruption prevents the country from ranking higher on the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index for 2021
Eunice Stoltz
National

Slice of life: ‘I can read nine or 10 books...

David van der Westhuizen, a street bookseller based at the KwaZulu-Natal Society of the Arts Gallery in Durban, tells Paddy Harper how he survives unemployment
Paddy Harper
Coronavirus

South Africa opens up vaccinations for 12 to 17 year-olds

Vaccinology researcher Professor Shabir Madhi said young people were being vaccinated to reduce the number of people who could transmit the virus and the focus should instead be on people over the age of 50
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Madikizela explains how monies were exchanged in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial...

Eastern Cape’s head of public works Babalo Madikizela has hit back at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying she had no authority to investigate him
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×