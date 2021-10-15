 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

The Portfolio: Creator Zoey Black produces queer- and trans-focused content

All-round queer baddie: Zoey Black’s YouTube channel covers everything from her journey as a trans woman to tips on using a camera. She’s pictured here at A Touch of Madness restaurant in Observatory, Cape Town. Photo: David Harrison
0

Meet Zoey Black, a YouTuber, all-round content creator, filmmaker and media specialist at the LGBTI-human rights organisation, Iranti. She gives us a glimpse into what it takes to create content for the internet, South African Pride and why it is important not to take yourself too seriously.

Hey Zoey! So nice to be able to chat to you. It’s been a while …

Yes, it has been a while. I am honoured to be chatting with you again.

Wish this could be in person, but the pandemic won’t let us live. For those who are meeting you for the first time: tell us more about Zoey.

I’m a filmmaker, with a particular interest in queer- and trans-focused content. I run a YouTube channel called Zoey Black, which has been my space to produce content and document my experience as a trans woman of colour in South Africa.

Talking about your Youtube channel … Congratulations on reaching 1 000 subscribers.

Thanks! It’s been a year and half of daily grinding to get my channel to that 1 000 subscriber mark. Major shoutout to everyone who has been supporting me.

Inspiring work. As an all-round queer baddie, tell us more about what draws you to content creation.

I think there is something special about YouTube that allows you to craft your own narrative and represent yourself in a way that is affirming and inclusive. Representation for trans people in the media is almost non-existent, especially in South Africa. The ability to contribute to that representation is so exciting.

Your channel covers a range of topics, from using a camera to more personal themes like your journey as a trans woman. How has the online space assisted you in your storytelling?

When I was first coming out, that was so difficult. I wished so much that there were visible South African trans people’s content that I could watch, read about and consume. But there wasn’t, so that part of life was extremely lonely, because there was little to no representation that was accessible to people like me.

Would you mind taking us through the process of making a video for your four-digit subscribers?

The YouTube game is so hectic. You’re effectively the entire pre- and post-production crew in one … The learning curve is incredibly steep. You have to learn to get good at a lot of things at an incredibly fast pace, otherwise you sink.

Your videos are so inviting: you laugh at your own jokes, and when you smile your personality lights up the frame.

[laughs] You can’t take yourself too seriously. I think that’s the quickest way to turn the thing that gives you joy into work.

Let’s chat about October being South African Pride.

I used to hate Pride. I think this was due to the celebratory aspect of it. I used to watch my friends get dressed up in these extraordinary costumes, and the only feeling I got from that was anxiety. I had been playing “dress-up” my entire life and the thought of having to go to a space and “perform” a particular way, just wasn’t for me. 

In recent years I’ve gotten over myself and now I enjoy attending the Pride events, celebrating being a member of this beautiful community. That said, there are still aspects to Pride that need  attention. Prides are still quite “cis-gay-white-man centric”. There’s still some work to be done in terms of having more inclusive Prides. 

You recently started a top-surgery Back-a-Buddy fund: What is it all about and where can we support?

Yes! After years of consideration, I’m finally ready to have top surgery. In South Africa, medical aids don’t cover gender-affirming surgery for trans people and the waiting list in public healthcare facilities is 25 years. The funds raised will be to cover part of the surgery costs.

I’ve been filming the entire experience: from trying to find the right surgeon, to the holes in the public healthcare system in South Africa for trans people. I’ll continue to document the process, including the surgery and recovery, to make experiences like this more accessible to my trans siblings who may be thinking about affirming themselves through surgery.

Any last advice to queer content creators out there just starting out?

Learn to centre and ground yourself and not to take things too seriously. The content and the process of creating it is supposed to be fun, so taking time to find the joy in what you’re doing is so important.

What’s next for Zoey Black?

Ten thousand subscribers. And feature films… they’re coming, soon.

If you want to support Blacks fundraiser, go to backabuddy.co.za/zoey-black

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Kim Windvogel

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Canna-business deal for Ingonyama Trust land

M&G Premium

Foreign investment has been lined up for a joint venture with the Ingonyama Trust Board, which administers tribal land for the Zulu monarch
Paddy Harper
Politics

NPA ‘refuses’ to prosecute Oscar Mabuyane

M&G Premium

The Hawks have accused the NPA of ‘dragging its feet’ despite voluminous evidence against the Eastern Cape premier
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

National

Rule of law drops globally, including in South Africa

Security and corruption prevents the country from ranking higher on the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index for 2021
Eunice Stoltz
National

Slice of life: ‘I can read nine or 10 books...

David van der Westhuizen, a street bookseller based at the KwaZulu-Natal Society of the Arts Gallery in Durban, tells Paddy Harper how he survives unemployment
Paddy Harper
Coronavirus

South Africa opens up vaccinations for 12 to 17 year-olds

Vaccinology researcher Professor Shabir Madhi said young people were being vaccinated to reduce the number of people who could transmit the virus and the focus should instead be on people over the age of 50
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Madikizela explains how monies were exchanged in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial...

Eastern Cape’s head of public works Babalo Madikizela has hit back at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying she had no authority to investigate him
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×