Linden’s The Whippet Turns 10

Driving past the old Linden Hotel building from his nine-to-five job, Divan Botha yearned for the day he could hang an “open” sign to his café on that busy corner in Linden. Years later in 2012, after quitting his corporate job and partnering with sister-in-law Suzanne Botha and his friend Braam Botha, The Whippet was born. “My first business partner had a whippet called Jozi and we loved it so much we chose to name the restaurant after the dog,” recalls Divan warmly.

The trio envisioned reintroducing South Africans to their neighbourhood by celebrating the rich history of Linden through their restaurant. Since then they have brought on Siya Ndlovu, PJ Heiberg and Izelle Mostert as business partners.

The magnificence and history of the old Linden Hotel is captured when you see the barista counter situated where the old hotel lobby used to be. If you love decor, you’ll appreciate how the styling stays true to the building’s 1950s origins, with mid-century design but with a modern twist. Wood panelling is used throughout the exterior and interior walls of the building, in the bathroom, mirrors and gold fixtures celebrate that era beautifully.

Now in its 10th year, The Whippet is a must-visit for Joburgers and everyone who visits the city and loves to brunch. After eight successful years in Linden, a second branch was opened in Melville, but financial pressures brought on by the Covid pandemic led to its closure.

Divan adds that the Linden branch would’ve suffered the same fate had it not been for the community. “The city came to our aid in dramatic fashion,” he says. And he’s not exaggerating. In 2020, the restaurant launched the Whippet Support Fund campaign calling on Johannesburg to help keep their doors open.

The city answered the call and donated more than R120 000, saving more than 12 jobs and supporting many families while the hospitality industry was at a standstill. “When we reopened after lockdown, we were instantaneously full.”