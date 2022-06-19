Subscribe

Objects of Desire

Denim extraordinaire

All the way from Sweden, Acne Studios’ pink-tagged denim is the juxtaposition between basics and an exceptional eye for detail. Everyday basics are the building blocks of any wardrobe and deserve just as much attention as tailor-made items. Good denim is worth investing in and the SS22 jacket is your new relaxed, life-long friend. Available at Loading Bay. 

Acne Studios has revived the denim jacket, this time in pink.

The art of modern classics

The new generation of South African designers are fluent in the art of versatile sustainability. Houtlander’s armchair in oak and nougat strikes the delicate balance between classic and contemporary. Houtlander’s signature Scandi-inspired woodwork is clean, neutral and warm, making you feel safe and warm in your seat. Available at Always Welcome in Kramerville, Johannesburg.

Houtlander’s has produced an armchair that is a classic inspired by Scandinavian style.

Timeless timepiece

In its 30th year, Longines’ La Grande Classique de Longines has not aged a day in its life, cementing its place as a timeless classic for lovers of sophisticated watches. A classic that is genderless and elegant, the La Grande Classique is a low-key flex. Available at Elegance Jewellery at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

For 30 years Longines has produced its La Grande Classique, a 36mm steel and gold bracelet watch.

Hello to Byredo

Disco is not dead with Byredo’s new oyster-like eyeshadow palette in the shades of Dysco. Its spectrum of warm coppers and bold rose gold sings “don’t stop til’ you get enough”. This is an essential for any makeup lover, offering neutral moments and dance floor-ready glam. This highly coveted item is available at Skins Cosmetics.

Byredo’s Dysco palette has a mix of neutral tones and glitz

Kimberley Schoeman
Kimberley Schoeman is a sophisticated and eccentric wordsmith at the Mail & Guardian. A tastemaker in the making, she is in pursuit of the best in culture, fashion, and style.

