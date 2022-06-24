G is for glamour, not garage shop

If you live in Johannesburg and haven’t heard or been to Rosebank’s Pantry, you need to start your engine and go fill up on more than just fuel. Pantry is reintroducing artisanal convenience to Joburg and the city hipsters and high-net-worth individuals are loving it.

Situated just underneath Marble restaurant, this forecourt lives up to its “fancy but easy” tagline. Owned by Marble Group, Pantry is redefining the “garage shop” by offering restaurant-quality, ready-to-go meals, fresh produce, flowers, wine and bespoke retail items.

The group has partnered with Sasol and is managing one of Sasol’s flagship petrol stations in Rosebank. Utilising their expertise in creating fine-dining experiences, Pantry has made the mundane experience of going to the garage an unforgettable — albeit not-so-cheap — one. While traditionally petrol stations focus on filling up your car, Pantry has made that secondary; Pantry creates an easy yet luxurious shopping experience.

Founders of The Marble Group, chef David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou are highly regarded for redefining the dining experience with their stellar restaurants Marble, Saint and Zioux (pronounced Zoo). It comes as no surprise then that the same team that created the elegant and trendsetting restaurant experiences, will lead the innovation for the forecourt stop in South Africa.

Filling the vacuum left by high-end retailers not operating 24 hours a day, Pantry combines convenience and luxury for people living between the Parks and Sandton. These areas have a bustling community in need of a 24-hour, fancy but simple one-stop shop.

From high end homeware, including diffusers and candles, to artisanal pizza — made fresh in their pizza oven — and breads, visitors can order them or a quick coffee or buy some wine for dinner. Make sure to check out their incredibly Instagrammable garage ceiling. But manage your expectations, a bottle of Veuve that costs R800 at your local bottle store retails at more than a grand at Pantry.

Upmarket convenience comes at a price.

The Place Pantry by Marble Ideal for Food cravings in the middle of the night. You’ve been out and want to fill up the petrol tank and grab a quick but delicious bite. Pantry has a wide variety of curated cheese, milk, cured meats and fresh produce. The bakery section consists of freshly baked croissants, baguettes, cheesecakes and the fanciest donuts I’ve ever seen. This is the ideal place for patrons who unashamedly enjoy the finer things in life without the fanfare surrounding high-end experiences. Order This Order the artisanal pizza with parma ham, rocket and cheese, freshly baked in a wood-fired oven. The thin crust pizza comes in a standard size big enough to share between two people. Ordinarily a late night warrants an often dubious if not mediocre garage pie but at Pantry you can have your pick of ready-made foods prepared by professional cooks. Chef Tyler Clayton, the head chef at Marble and Saint restaurant, is responsible for leading the culinary decadence at Pantry. Signature Bev The wine selection is extensive for a forecourt stop so you won’t be disappointed if you need to buy an emergency bottle for that dinner you’ve been invited to. You’ll like it if You love convenience with a touch of luxury. You’ll appreciate their local food selection and elegant homeware. The Friday Mood is Depending on what time of the day you visit, Pantry is busy, but the service is quick. Order and pay for your coffee separately, affording you the ability to shop while sipping your hot beverage. If you prefer to sit and enjoy your coffee though, they have limited seating inside and outside. The vibe is relaxed yet fancy. You’ll love it so much you’ll forget you’re at a garage in Rosebank. Address 170 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg

Social media: @pantry_jhb on Instagram | Pantry by Marble on Facebook