Friday

Objects of Desire: Statement Staples

Naturally Gucci

Gucci’s interlocking G flower pearl necklace is a delicate touch of style.

The House of Gucci continues to draw inspiration from the natural world, translating these details into intricate works of fashionable art. Gucci’s interlocking G flower pearl necklace brings glass pearls to meet Gucci’s classic GG emblem, mixed with petite flowers and gold-toned chains. Available at Gucci Sandton City. 

Going Somewhere? 

Get into style with Flurina Rothenberger’s book ‘I Love to Dress Like I Am Coming From Somewhere and I Have a Place to Go’.

Open a small window on a large world and learn to speak the language of style, fantasy and literature from the book

 I Love to Dress Like I Am Coming From Somewhere and I Have a Place to Go by Flurina Rothenberger. Life may be banal but our outfits on the African continent are the antithesis — beautiful, precious and genuine. Available at Exclusive Books Hyde Park.

Tantalisingly Tom Ford

Tom Ford fragrances are a whiff of sophistication.

Tom Ford takes fragrance seriously. Every scent goes past the nose of Mr Ford himself, giving them the official stamp of approval. It’s hard to pick just one fragrance from the man credited with reviving the House of Gucci in the 1990s but his private blend collection offers only the most sophisticated statement scents. Available at Arc Stores

Unbeweavably cool 

 Waffle weave is having a moment. At-home comforts such as towels, linen and robes are the typical chosen mediums for the textile. But Good Good Good Store took this fabric and used it to design the classic workwear jacket with a plethora of pockets. Handmade in Cape Town, this jacket is perfect for layering up this winter. Available at Duck Duck Goose, Cape Town.

Kimberley Schoeman

