Objects of Desire: the life eclectic

Mix-and-match earrings from Lorne are perfect for multiple piercings.
Eclecticism in the mix 

Mighty eclecticism can be achieved on a small scale. A true convergence of authenticity, sleek experimentation and switching pieces harmoniously can be found at Lorne. Get the mix-and-match earrings with the designer’s Mini Mix collection for multiple piercings or change things up daily. The possibilities are endless.

Perfect Pairings

Despite being a versatile design aesthetic, there are a few cornerstones of eclectic style: maximalism, objects of affection and mixing and matching different design schools and eras. A juxtaposition that just works – pair the Pebble Sofa with this Spiral Pendant light to bring an eclectic flavour to the living room. Available at ElevenPast.

The spiral pendant light from ElevenPast.

Connecting cultures

Fashion is a world of tribal identity where fashionistas, designers and labels tend to stick to their own subcultures and style values. There has, however, been a shift towards designers joyfully mixing their references, too. The uSisi gown from Jessica Jane marries Xhosa umbhaco designs with French guipure lace. It’s a celebration of connecting cultures, design styles and subjects. Available at Jessica Jane online.  

The Life Eclectic

Nothing says more about us than the books we own. Dive into the interior world of eclectic homes in The Life Eclectic by Alexander Breeze. Flip the pages to explore chic individuality and treasured objects in homes all over the world. Consider this a guide for mismatched juxtapositions. Available at Exclusive Books, Hyde Park Corner. 

Alexander Breeze’s book ‘The Life Eclectic’ looks at homes around the world.

In the mix 

The uSisi gown from Jessica Jane uses Xhosa umbhaco designs with French guipure lace to connect cultures.

Kimberley Schoeman

