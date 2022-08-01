Subscribe

Dining at Africa’s Best Restaurant

Fine: Soroban discs enhance Fyn’s interior. Photo: Bruce Tuck
Opening its doors in 2018, Fyn (pronounced fine) quickly gained popularity for its edgy approach to restaurant cuisine, scooping a seat at  Eat Out’s top 10 restaurants only a year after its launch. It’s not surprising then that Fyn has now been ranked 37 and Best In Africa on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 

“It’s one of the only ways that a chef can get international recognition in South Africa without the likes of the Michelin guide, so it’s an incredible honour being recognised,” says the owner of Fyn, chef Peter Tempelhoff. 

The fusion of South African ingredients and Japanese techniques has secured this fine dining restaurant a position at a cut above the rest in the culinary world. 

Located in the heart of Cape Town and overlooking Church Square, Fyn is the creation of Tempelhoff, along with business partners culinary director Ashley Moss and beverage director Jennifer Hugé. 

The Place: Fyn Restaurant

Ideal for: Impressing someone on a date or closing a deal with clients. The restaurant’s mood is sultry and sophisticated. You’ll love the ceiling of wooden disks inspired by the soroban (a Japanese abacus) swelling into the double volume space.

Order This: There is plenty to choose from on the kaiseki-style multi-course menu such as chokka, truffle and ink mayonnaise and canapés served in petite bento boxes with prawn crudo, dashi mayo and grilled shishito peppers. 

But do try the hoba grilled wagyu with sorghum, aubergine and wasabi. The cuisine is visually striking and you should prepare for a journey into a flavour-packed sensory explosion.

SIGNATURE BEV: Ask the team at Fyn for recommendations on their special Japanese whisky selection to complement your meal.

You’ll like it if: You’re a fan of bold cuisine and fine dining. Make sure you book early to get a seat on the mezzanine in front of the triple-height windows for a spectacular view of the sunset.

The Friday Mood is: Sophisticated yet relaxed. Start your evening with a Japanese-inspired apéritif by Hugé. You’ll love the kitchen counter tables overlooking the open kitchen, creating an interactive experience with the chefs.

LOCATION: 5th Floor, Speakers Corner, 37 Parliament Street, Cape Town.

Sip this: If you enjoy a glass of red wine to ease the stress, you’ll love the Arnim Family Réserve Vintage 2019 by Haute Cabrière winery. The pioneering blend of Syrah and Pinot Noir varietals come together beautifully in this full-bodied blend. It’s a pioneering blend with rich colour and intense red fruit and spice on the nose, followed by hints of cedar from 18 months in French oak barrels. Pair the wine with your favourite mild cheese, Asian-inspired dishes or meat dishes. 

For more information on the Arnim Family Réserve, visit www.cabriere.co.za

Gugulethu Tshabalala
Gugulethu Tshabalala, is a multi-talented creative and jewellery designer with a background in public relations. She believes there is an artist in all of us and hopes to evoke emotion utilising different mediums.

×