Friday

Indulge in the Loading Bay’s ethical food

Conscious indulgences: Loading Bay has creamy greens and complex sweets.
The Place: Loading Bay

Ideal for: Conscious indulgences. There is no sign of compromise in the flavours, smells and ambience at the Loading Bay. Guests understand the ingredients, their unique qualities and origins of the dishes.

Order This: Conscious eating doesn’t necessarily mean health conscious exclusively, you can have it all. Start your day with a green goodness bowl — it’s a warm, creamy, saucy surprise. Organic kale and spinach blanched in butter and tossed in sesame seeds, lemon zest and chilli flakes. The green goodness sauce, two poached eggs and grated Asiago cheese bring a savoury creaminess to breakfast. A cardamom bun is a must to end your meal. The knotted sweet treat is an homage to the Scandinavian vibe of Loading Bay. 

Green goodness: Try the organic kale and spinach with poached eggs at the Loading Bay restaurant/café. Photos: David Harrison

You’ll like it if: Beautifully designed spaces with conscious

living are your thing.

The Friday Mood is: Indulgent, so treat yourself. Not only can you indulge in creamy greens and complex sweet treats but you can also go up to the Aesop corner for some body care or buy an Acne Studios denim outfit.

LOCATION: 30 Hudson Street,

De Waterkant, Cape Town

Sip this: You can’t go wrong with a classic flat white. There is nothing, “bean there, done that” about it at Loading Bay. It is the opener before indulging in food that nourishes both the body and the mind. 

Signature Bev: Flat White

Ingredients: Espresso Lab Microroaster’s beans in Woodstock and oat milk from Hidden Figures. 

Social Media: @loadingbay (instagram), online at loadingbay.com 

Kimberley Schoeman

The restaurant, which encourages regenerative farming, is tucked away in Cape Town’s De Waterkant.
kimberley schoeman
