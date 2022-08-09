Future Females launches a new platform for women entrepreneurs

Women have spearheaded movements that seemed hopeless, and pioneered victories that seemed impossible. Charlotte Maxeke, Rahima Moosa, Helen Suzman, Ida Mntwana … the list is endless. And yet, South Africa continues to score poorly when it comes to gender equality in the workplace.

But women continue breaking the barriers. South Africa continues to see a significant increase in female entrepreneurs.

Future Females is a women-led movement that was established to increase the number of female entrepreneurs, and to provide the necessary support to help women succeed, providing a digital and physical space where like-minded women can come together to collaborate and inspire each other. The company has come a long way since its inception in 2017. They now host events in more than 40 cities worldwide, have 100 000 members, and have seen more than 5 000 women graduate from their online Business School.

“Think of community-driven courses, events, discussions and incubation to help female entrepreneurs build their future business and life” Lauren Dallas, Future Female co-founder

In September, Future Females is launching a new platform, this will be the first community-based learning experience for women who are looking to invest in themselves and, in turn, their businesses.

“We have been receiving a lot of emails from our entrepreneurs communicating how overwhelmed they feel. They are often confused about which course would be relevant and beneficial for them. So, we decided to make it easier for them,” says Future Females co-founder, Lauren Dallas.

“We didn’t want the entrepreneurs to be confused any further, so we introduced a course

that was designed to tackle their main concerns,” says Dallas.

The course is more like a master class. It covers the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and lessons on how to run a profitable business. The platform is community-centred and is designed to serve as a communication-friendly portal, where like-minded people who are looking to take charge of their future can interact with each other.

“Think of community-driven courses, events, discussions, and incubation to help female entrepreneurs build their future business and life, all in one place,” Dallas explains.

The objective of this new platform is to create something relevant that will tackle the concerns the entrepreneurs have, and connect them with prominent people who have first-hand experience in entrepreneurship. It will feature courses from renowned entrepreneurs, business owners and influencers. Some South African creators offering courses on the new platform include influencer Babalwa Mcaciso, creative Mike Sharman and tech-entrepreneur Arlene Mulder.

On 6 July, the company activated a waitlist for entrepreneurs who wanted to take part in the new platform, Dallas confirmed that more than 8 000 people have registered. The women who show the most involvement will become founding members of this new venture and will have an opportunity to contribute directly to the development and design of this new way of learning.

This is what the registrants can expect from the platform:

1. No more overwhelm.

This new platform offers one course per business strategy, instead of hundreds of options, which only makes things more confusing. No more second-guessing what the right next move is, or how to do it.

2. Speed of results

This platform will allow entrepreneurs to build their business strategy, helping them get results they need in their business far quicker than doing it alone.

3. The tribe

They will be part of an interactive community that truly understands the journey, all the ups and downs, the fears and, of course, the wins.

4. Clarity

The platform will give entrepreneurs the exact courses and content they need to create a clear, effective path for business growth.

5. The “I Can do it” energy.

Future Females is built fundamentally around the concept that anyone can do it with the right support, resources and guidance. The conviction that the world is your oyster, and your dream business is ready and waiting for you to make it a reality.

“The truth is, your future is what you make of it,” says Dallas.

Success can be defined in many ways but ultimately, it is determined by how much work you put into it. Actively seeking opportunities and grabbing those that unveil themself to you is what shapes your future, what determines if your dreams become a reality or not. Female entrepreneurs face many adversities on their journey to success, but how do you welcome opportunities? Do you live to your fullest potential?

“It takes the whole community to close the gender stereotype gap, both men and women,” says Dallas.

Although the company is mainly focused on helping female entrepreneurs succeed, it is not limited to women. The waiting list includes men, and they too are encouraged to register. The platform is open to aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. Click HERE to register.