At the opening of the exhibition, Home Is Where the Music Is, celebrating the life and times of musician Hugh Masekela, his sister shared memories of growing up with him. Barbara Masekela jokingly noted the fact that in South Africa people refer to him as Bra Hugh but they call her “aunty”.

“He lied to people and told them he was younger than me when, in fact, he was two years older than me. But I didn’t mind,” she said.