Origins docu-series revives the art of storytelling

Origins examines the stories of five local artists
When Mandisi picks up his trumpet and blows the first triumphant note, the audience rush to their feet and prepare to hear poetic words that make the body and heart dance. 

Mandisi

In Tony Gum’s visuals, young women and men see the power of telling your life’s story — dedicating yourself wholeheartedly to learning a craft and creating new ways to express yourself in the world. 

Tony Gum

Sanaa Mothabisa has cracked a new kind of code: with a smartphone and the vision to see the world of filmmaking free of the constraints of capitalism, he creates video archives that give his community their rightful place on the world stage. 

Sanaa Mothabisa

If you want to see a shining example of a genre-bending pioneer, look no further than Manthe Ribane; she has created a wonderful niche for herself as a dancer, musician and forward-thinking artist who is as deeply connected to her roots as she is invested in her future. 

Manthe Ribane

In Zikhona Valela, we see a great thinker who has worked to combine creativity and academia in the ways she excavates and presents stories from South Africa’s past, bringing people to a deeper awareness of the role of history in guiding their steps towards tomorrow. 

Zikhona Valela

Through the work of five vibrant creatives, MultiChoice is encouraging the inception of storytelling through its docu-series, Origins.

This is a reminder that the world is waiting to listen to your story. With the guidance of your inner compass and by listening to that small voice inside as it gets continually louder, we encourage you to be led through a creative journey that enriches your life. 

From 6 September, Showmax invites you to think about where your story begins.

The Mail & Guardian works with select partners to produce paid-for stories that we believe may be of interest to our readers. For more information, see here.

