Top five things on the menu at DStv delicious festival

With just a few days left before the highly anticipated DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival makes its return, after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic that brought the world to a standstill.

However, there won’t be much standing still at this year’s festival as it promises to bring the finest in local and international cuisine, while lighting the match that’ll set the dance floor on fire.

The festival was launched in October 2013 as “a music festival for food lovers and the food festival for music lovers” with the intention to celebrate local and international talent in culinary and music on one stage.

Happening over heritage weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit, there will be a special tribute to honour the life and legacy of South African singer-songwriter and activist Miriam Makeba, whose music and work aided in the struggle for the freedom and equality of black people.

The two-day event has plenty of exciting activities to keep you entertained. Here are five things to feast on at this year’s delicious festival.

1. Food

The festival isn’t called delicious for nothing. This year there will be more than 100 vendors selling a variety of exciting meals and offering the freshest gourmet street food. One of these vendors includes newly opened restaurant Best Friend Street Bar in Greenside, Johannesburg. Their offerings include an extensive list of drinks that pair well with their menu, which ranges from burgers, pizza and prego rolls to beignets.

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana will be offering a tantalising menu at the ambassador lounge. “We’ve taken the time to ensure that we curate a bespoke and amazing menu, especially because it is at a racecourse. It speaks to the luxury ambassador lounge; this year’s lounge menu is elegant, classy and Sibalicious. We’ve taken a few things that I’ve done in my restaurant in Cape Town to bring that fine dining experience. But we also understand that it’s an event, so we don’t want to be too over the top with it,” she says.

An exciting element of this year’s event is the release of the cookbook DStv: Delicious Festival: Our Story & Recipes, which is available for sale at R390 online at That Food Guy Shop. Dedicated to celebrating South Africa’s diversity through food and music, the cookbook features recipes and stories by local musicians who share their stories around food and favourite recipes. From Lorna Maseko’s stuffed leg of lamb with spinach, tomato, chilli and biltong jam, to J’Something’s crispy korean cauliflower and toasted cashew and cauliflower stem salsa and the festival’s own chocolate cookie ice cream sandwiches, it’s the perfect collectors item for any delicious festival fan.

Although this year there is no-kids zone, BBC Studios Ice-Cream stall might just be a favourite for children. The studio will use a combination of all BBC channels to present an invigorating experience that will be made possible by Ice-Cream Ninjas. All ice-cream toppings, flavours and creations will be inspired and themed around the BBC channels and are sure to bring some lighthearted fun in the sun.

2. Music

There’s no better place to groove your life away than on this year’s delicious festival stage as Nigerian mega star Burna Boy headlines the main stage on Saturday. Other artists performing on that day include Nigerian singer Nissi, G Force, Stereo MC’s, Major League DJ’s and kwaito legends, Mdu, Thebe, Arthur, Kabelo, Trompies and Dino Bravo.

While serenading the audience on the main stage on Sunday is Grammy award winning singer songwriter and legendary RnB producer, Babyface, as well as Brotha singer, Angie Stone. The Miriam Makeba tribute, who would have turned 90 this year, will be performed by local artists Msaki, Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba and Lee on Sunday.

3. Chefs with compassion

While enjoying the best in food and music the festival has to offer why not give back to those in need by supporting Chefs With Compassion non-profit organisation (dedicated to the fight against hunger) by purchasing a R50 plate signed by chef Nti, or buying a care pack that includes non-perishable foods at any participating Sasol Delight garage stores and the Sasol gazebo next to the non-profit organisation’s stall at the festival. You can also win a magnum bottle of red wine and a chance to enjoy sundowners on the main stage.

Co-founder of Chefs With Compassion Caroline McCann says there is a growing need for food donations as the country recovers from the effects caused by Covid-19 that has left many households with no income due to job losses.

“Through our partnership with Delicious we have so far prepared just over 3.3 million meals and we want to hit our 4-million mark and the only way to do that is to fundraise. So we are trying to raise a R1-million to keep going till we reach our 4-million meal mark,” she says.

4. SuperPicks viewing area

There’s also something for all the sport fans ahead of the Springboks versus the Puma’s on Saturday (which you can catch at the SuperPicks viewing area). It will be streamed live from the Hollywoodbets Kings Park stadium in Durban, while festival and sport lovers will also be able to watch the cricket and soccer matches scheduled for the weekend. There’s a bar available, so there’s no need to worry about missing out on any sporting action this weekend.

5. Viacom photobooth

Make sure to come ready to strike a pose and at the home of BET Africa Viacom’s photo booth which will be ready to capture your outfit of the day. Viacom’s stall will also include an opportunity to meet-and-greet with the stars of BET’s new drama series God for Us All, Guluva for Himself, inspired by the lyrics from kwaito musician Zola 7’s song Ghetto Scandalous off his album Umdlwembe released in 2000. Some of the notable thespians in the show include Kwanele Mthethwa who stars in the Mzansi Magic show Umbuso and How to Ruin Christmas actor, Yonda Thomas.

Tickets for most of the festival have sold but you can visit the DStv Delicious website for last-minute purchases.