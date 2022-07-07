DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival back with a bang!

The entertainment and culinary experience that is the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. Launched seven years ago in Joburg, the festival was the first of its kind in South Africa, bringing together a host of international artists, such as Jamiroquai, and local stars, such as Thebe, as well as celebrity chefs from across the world, including Rachel Zoe, Ed Baines and John Burton-Race.

Festival logo

Taking place on 24 and 25 September – in Heritage Month – this year’s event promises to bring the country together to celebrate our cultures and diversity.

Headlining the event is Nigerian megastar Burna Boy, who you can bank on getting you grooving while you enjoy the food. And serenading you at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will be 1990s hip-hop trio Digable Planets, as well as American singer, songwriter and producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, who is set to perform songs that have defined R&B for more than three decades.

The event will also feature performances from our very own local kwaito stars Thebe, Mdu Masilela, Kabelo Mabalane, Arthur Mafokate, Trompies and Dino Bravo, as well as Stereo MCs, on the Saturday.

Major League DJz will be on the decks on the main dance stage, joined by G-Force, Lerato Kganyago, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane.

Poet Lebo Mashile will be the festival’s host.

Performing on the main stage on Sunday, 25 September, will be 12-time Grammy winner Babyface while Digable Planets, consisting of rappers Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving, will join in the fun.

The Miriam Makeba tribute on Sunday will be headlined by South African giants Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba-Lee and Msaki, celebrating the legacy of Mama Afrika on what would have been her 90th birthday.

Manning the decks on the dance stage on Sunday will be DJs Oskido, Vinny, Christos, Ganyani and Fresh.

“At DStv, we’re always looking for ways to excite and engage our customers. We believe in creating real-time experiences that are fun and engaging and the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival does just that. The festival is not only a celebration of diverse communities, from both a musical and food perspective, it is also a platform that creates jobs for many,” said Nyiko Shiburi, chief executive at MultiChoice Africa.

“We are delighted to bring back the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival now that we are through this crippling pandemic. The festival will be bigger and better than ever before, with amazing culinary and musical talent touching down in Mzansi over the Heritage Day weekend,” said festival media director, Nokuthula Monaheng.

In addition to headline sponsor DStv, the festival also has partners Diageo, Chill Beverages, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung, Sasol, Proudly South African, Flight Centre, Gauteng Tourism Authority and Windhoek Beer.

Buy early-bird tickets at a discount for this month only from R690 for a General Access Day Pass and R1 950 for a Delicious Lounge Day Pass, with DStv subscribers getting a 25% discount on the full price for tickets purchased this month.

Tickets can be purchased on Howler or visit www.deliciousfestival.com to find out more about the ticket offerings.

