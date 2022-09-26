International award-winner Focalistc and young R&B duo MajorSteez to collaborate on Coke Studio

Whether it’s kwaito, ampiano, R&B or hip-hop, South African musicians have left their footprints across the world. Now, the country’s music has been singled out by one of the world’s biggest brands, Coca-Cola, as authentic, distinctive and possessing a unique ability to unite people from different cultures and backgrounds.

In 2008, the brand launched Coke Studio, a global musical platform which provides an opportunity for creative talents to create new, exclusive sounds for new and existing audiences. Coke Studio kicked-off in Pakistan and later expanded to other countries. Recently, Coca-Cola announced its South African artist collaboration at a launch event at Joburg’s Hard Rock Cafe.

In a panel discussion at the event, hosted by rapper and television presenter Moozlie, it announced the artists who would take part in Coke Studio 2022 – disc jockey and producer DJ Zinhle; rapper Focalistic; R&B and soul singer Lloyiso; amapiano duo Amaroto; hip-hop and R&B duo MajorSteez and amapiano star Ch’ccoAlot.

Sharing his excitement to be partnering with the brand, Focalistic says it is the right platform to showcase his music.

“I make this joke all the time – that I want to sell my music like Coca-Cola. Where I am from in Pretoria, you won’t find a home that does not have Coke.

Focalistic (real name Lethabo Sebetso), who hit the music scene in 2017, is famous for his hit single Ke Star, which features Nigerian singer Davido. The song has gained international recognition and has been certified gold, with more than 25 000 copies sold.

Focalistic (real name Lethabo Sebetso), collaborates on Coke Studio. Image: Supplied

Coca-Cola Africa senior marketing director Silke Bucker says it comes as no surprise that Coke Studio has chosen to collaborate with South African artists and that this is a great moment in the country’s musical history.

“I believe we have the best talent in SA. It doesn’t matter where we are from or what we do, we strive to show that we can do that well. What makes Coke Studio Africa different is our definitive sound. Our music stands out from the rest of the world and that is what unites us more than what divides us,” says Bucker.

One of the youngest artists on Coke Studio this year is MajorSteez, an up-and-coming hip-hop and R&B duo, consisting of brothers Sihle, 20, and Sandile Mabena, 18. The pair stepped onto the music industry scene in 2015 and have worked alongside award-winning rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest and Costa Titch.

In May, Coke Studio collaborated with amapiano pioneer Kamo Mphela and released Juluka, featuring international artists such as Nigerian vocal powerhouse Reekado Banks. The single has been gaining momentum on YouTube, reaching almost 3-million views.

Bucker describes the single as an “Egyptian trap hit”, especially because of the surprise element – Moroccan singer Salma Rachid.

“Coke Studio celebrates and demonstrates the unique ability of music, while providing a unique connection point, to bring people together to enjoy new experiences, which will be remembered forever. We all believe that we own a little bit of the Coke brand and these collaborations are but a visual representation of the magic that can happen when we set our differences aside,” says Bucker.