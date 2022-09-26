Objects of Desire: Groundbreaking spring florals

Silky-smooth Manyano

Spring is a time for seasonal transition pieces that are versatile. Jewellery is able to bring spring’s free forms and vibrancy together with the last crisp and cool elements of winter. The Manyano neckpiece from the Wanderland Collective x Iloni Jewellery Design collab, brings Manyano, Xhosa for ‘unite’ to Wanderland’s silky, cool, and breathable twilly scarves. Available through Wanderland Collective.

The Manyano neckpiece, a collaboration between the Wanderland Collective and Iloni Jewellery Design, is perfect for spring. Photo: Supplied.



Sun out, SPF on

No daily skincare routine is complete without adding sunscreen. Salt & Stone’s lightweight sheer daily sunscreen has SPF 40 and does not leave any white casts or unwanted pigments on the skin or under makeup. Remember, sun care is also skincare. Available online at straål.

Salt & Stone’s lightweight daily sunscreen has an SPF of 40 and does not leave a residue on your skin. Photo: Supplied

Frida’s flowers

Groundbreaking feminist artist Frida Kahlo once said, “I paint flowers so they will not die.” Frida: Style Icon: Celebration of the Remarkable Style of Frida Kahlo is a breath of fresh air on any bookshelf or coffee table. Through self-portraits, this artist and style icon creates stunning visual noise with the lush greenery of her native Mexico and flower headpieces as symbols of strength. Available through WordsWorth Books.

This beautiful new book on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is a must-read. Photo: Supplied.

Contained

The latest range from Jonathan Adler is full of brightly coloured Memphis geometry and translucent treats. No flowers required, they are fabulous vessels that are chic enough to stand alone. But we still recommend you fill these with your favourite flowers. Available at Skins.