Meet some of the cast of ‘The Woman King’

It’s been roughly four years since the release of the highly acclaimed Black Panther movie, which made history by becoming Marvel’s first film to win an Oscar for Best Original Score.

The film has made more than $1-billion in ticket sales to date, suggesting the importance and need for the representation of black people in films, including action movies.

Arguably Black Panther’s success laid the groundwork for more black actors to play leading roles in films, and promoted gender equality.

And the world did take notice; hashtags trended on social media with the words, “Wakanda Forever”.You can’t say those words without saluting not only the film but also award winning actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, the king of Wakanda.

“Agojie Whoosu” seem to be the new buzz words trending since the release of The Woman King in the United States on September 16. The emotionally captivating movie is inspired by a real life female army called the Agojie, who protected the kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa during the 17th and 18th centuries.

The film is directed by American screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood who is best known for Love & Basketball, Disappearing Acts and The Secret Life of Bees.

In The Woman King award-winning actress Viola Davis is Nanisca, the general responsible for training the young female warriors and preparing them for battle. The other actors include Lashana Lynch, Jimmy Odukoya, Shaina West, Sheila Atim and John Boyega, as well as South African-born Masali Baduza, Thuso Mbedu and Sivuyile Ngesi.

Like Black Panther, the film not only draws inspiration from the African continent but also celebrates the strength and beauty of black, dark-skinned people — black women in The Woman King’s case. The film challenges the concepts of masculinity and femininity by focusing on the physical and mental strength of these female warriors.

Ahead of the release of the movie in South Africa, which opens in cinemas on Monday, the Mail & Guardian sat down with Boyega, Baduza, Mbedu and Ngesi to find out more about their experience.

Ngesi, who plays The Migan, says the filming process expanded his knowledge as an actor and proved that there is more commonality than difference despite how geographically diversified the cast is.

“I think there was a universityality of these people that just didn’t represent them being from any country at all. So for me, it was this guy could be, we were raised by the same mother, or raise, I can feel it. We’re raised by the same mothers and the same fathers. Same kind of upbringing and same kind of values. I think we’re all attracted to each other’s values. Apart from who’s talented. Talent or where you are from is irrelevant. But values, I think, are what brought us together,” he says.

Baduza, who portrays the character Fumbe, says she struggled with the intense physical preparation, which included martial arts, for the movie.

“I’m not an athlete. I never grew up playing sports, I was a drama kid; that’s what I did in school. So that was really really challenging for me. It’s a lot of dedication and hard work. But I’m glad I got the skills that I did to continue,” she says.

Mbedu’s rise to fame was sparked by her role in Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad. The Woman King, in which she plays the character Nawi, was shot in Cape Town and in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mbedu, who is from Pietermaritzburg, said: “It was an absolutely amazing gift. One to come to South Africa and then spend the first two weeks of production in Zululand. What I really appreciate about it … I kept telling people, wait till we get to KZN, wait till we get to KZN. And there was a difference from the time you step into the airport, people are just a lot more hospitable. And I liked that it reflected the story that we’re telling, because you know, in the movie, we’re setting the kingdom of Dahomey up, we’re setting up, you know, the people, the vibe, the energy.”

She plans to do more action movies, which is why she continues to train even after the film. “The stunts that people see on social media currently that they assume was me training during the film but all of that was actually after. That’s how much I fell in love with it.”

Boyega says that he enjoyed watching the women take on the role of warriors and kick ass, while the men played less active roles.

“For me it’s fantastic to see where the quality comes in. The men need to listen, guys, you get to sit down, you get to relax, and they handle it. And it’s fantastic to see them work and be empowered. And I think as a young actor, also, I was inspired by the transformation, because, you know, my family loved not doing athletic stuff before to sort of being afraid of heights, but jumping off the platform.”

Boyega, who plays King Ghezo, speaks about the part of the movie that he believes leaves a lasting and captivating impression. “The end of the movie leaves you thinking, I need to sort out my life, I need to ask myself more questions. And I think that’s gonna happen to millions of people all around the world.”

Mdebu says that she hopes the film encourages women around the world to believe in themselves and not allow external voices to dictate their aspirations.

“I had to learn everything from scratch, but we weren’t able to do it. So it was already within us. It just took some doing. And so what you believe is in you; it will just take effort to break out of what society has told you. They have told you not to be strong, not to be black. The power is within you,” she says.