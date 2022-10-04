Subscribe

Objects of Desire: Summer in the City

The Feel Free, Let’s Talk anniversary sneakers from Nike are a must-have
Feel Free, Let’s Talk Never has a shoe been so simultaneously unremarkable and bold as the Nike Air Force 1. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, The  Nike Air Force 1 Low “Feel Free, Let’s Talk” is a call to join forces and celebrate the people and places that make us. Mismatched swooshes paired with anniversary edition features, this AFI brings together sneakerheads, artists, and subculture icons like Wanda Lephoto, DBN GOGO, and Anthony Bila. Available at ShelfLife.

Zee best of Zee best

City-slickers are all about style on the go, which means one does not have time to be weighed down. Best Global’s Zee earrings are 18ct hollow hoops made for the city’s most stylish bodies on the go. You get a bold, chunky look without the weight of being held down or held back, making these perfect for day-to-night. Available online from OurBestRegards.

Best Global’s 18kt hollow gold earrings Zee earrings can be worn day or night.

Lofty Living

Think panoramic penthouses, exposed-brick interiors, and tastefully raw urban designs juxtaposed with bright colours and tufted textures. The Paul Smith Stripe rugs are an homage to the funky fashion designer who dresses London’s streets with a subtle, stripey nod. Available at Herring Bone.

These Stripe rugs by Paul Smith are just the thing to brighten up your penthouse – or wherever you call home

Feel the rhythm of the city

The latest fragrance from Maison Francis Kurkdjian, 724, is a celebration of memories of New York. A contemporary fragrance made for the 24/7 lifestyle, 724 has a scent of optimism, a city’s creativity and bergamot. The bottle’s blue is edgy and urban, and paired with sleek grey, which is an ode to the concrete jungle. Available at Skins Cosmetics.

The latest fragrance from Maison Francis Kurkdjian, 724 is a celebration of the memories of New York City.

We make it make sense

Kimberley Schoeman

Our cities are multicultural medleys of movers, shakers, tastemakers, and social doers. Navigating the concrete jungle requires authentic style, contrasting interiors, and of course, the best and most stylish walking shoes.
kimberley schoeman
