Subscribe

Friday

Objects of Desire

Simon & Mary’s Safari collection gives a contemporary twist to versatile African classics.
0

Hat trick

Simon & Mary — the heritage millinery for a new generation of heads — brings a contemporary twist to the African safari helmet. In soft pink with a monogrammed Prussian blue drawstring, the Wonky Pitch Helmet hat, and the entire Safari collection, will take you from street style, to sea-style, to styling on a safari. Available through Simon and Mary.

Designer Jacquie Aiche has re-imagined Cartier watches.

Watch this

Up your game with a one-of-a-kind reinterpretation of classic vintage Cartier watches by designer Jacquie Aiche. The brand reshapes icons with sublimely feminine twists, such as marbled faces, tie-dyed motifs and showers of diamonds. Aiche’s Cartier Tank watch is drool-worthy with diamonds, emerald-green marble and a signature eye. Available through Matches Fashion.

Casual, comfortable and gender-neutral, these handwoven Ulimwengu Pants by Kenyan designer Katush will take you anywhere.

Universal basics

The art of trans-seasonal dressing starts with elevating your basics. This is where relaxed, yet refined, trousers enter the chat. Gender-neutral and contemporary, the hand-woven Ulimwengu Pants by Kenyan designer Katush are a nod to casual and comfortable refinement. Available through Industrie Africa.

Basket case

The unsung accessory of trans-seasonal dressing is the basket. This return to the essential using classic and noble materials is the way to take your look from crisp mornings to golden-hour sundowners. APC’s Zoe Basket Bag is created carefully and designed with subtle creativity. It is a designer bag that doesn’t scream “designer”. Available at Maison Mara.

APC’s Zoe Basket Bag is the accessory for toting around your stuff this summer.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Kimberley Schoeman

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Hlophe grills aspirant Western Cape judges

While he challenges its recommendation that he be suspended, the judge president was allowed to take part in the JSC interviews with candidates in his division
emsie ferreira
National

Gunshot detection system stalls while Cape Flats violence persists

M&G Premium

Nearly 50 people were gunned down in another bloody week while implementation of the gunfire-detection system ShotSpotter was delayed by “administrative processes”
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

Young, black artist in a time and a culture

Mbali Tshabalala is exploring the black female experience through collaborative printmaking in a search for a delicate balance
melody emmett
Opinion

Mental health for all is not a reality in South...

The provision of healthcare services to those suffering from mental disorders is inadequate
christina teichmann
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×