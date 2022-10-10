Objects of Desire

Hat trick

Simon & Mary — the heritage millinery for a new generation of heads — brings a contemporary twist to the African safari helmet. In soft pink with a monogrammed Prussian blue drawstring, the Wonky Pitch Helmet hat, and the entire Safari collection, will take you from street style, to sea-style, to styling on a safari. Available through Simon and Mary.

Designer Jacquie Aiche has re-imagined Cartier watches.

Watch this

Up your game with a one-of-a-kind reinterpretation of classic vintage Cartier watches by designer Jacquie Aiche. The brand reshapes icons with sublimely feminine twists, such as marbled faces, tie-dyed motifs and showers of diamonds. Aiche’s Cartier Tank watch is drool-worthy with diamonds, emerald-green marble and a signature eye. Available through Matches Fashion.

Casual, comfortable and gender-neutral, these handwoven Ulimwengu Pants by Kenyan designer Katush will take you anywhere.

Universal basics

The art of trans-seasonal dressing starts with elevating your basics. This is where relaxed, yet refined, trousers enter the chat. Gender-neutral and contemporary, the hand-woven Ulimwengu Pants by Kenyan designer Katush are a nod to casual and comfortable refinement. Available through Industrie Africa.

Basket case

The unsung accessory of trans-seasonal dressing is the basket. This return to the essential using classic and noble materials is the way to take your look from crisp mornings to golden-hour sundowners. APC’s Zoe Basket Bag is created carefully and designed with subtle creativity. It is a designer bag that doesn’t scream “designer”. Available at Maison Mara.