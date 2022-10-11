‘Afrimaxx’: Shining a light on African creatives

It’s almost impossible to hear the word lockdown and not think about the change of life the world experienced when the coronavirus reached its peak two years ago. If you weren’t occupied by Tiktok, bingeing on Netflix or making banana loaves you were probably doing home renovations.

South Africa’s artists were also busy. They include award-winning fashion designer Thebe Magugu, whose work has appeared in Vogue and furniture designer Peter Mabeo, who collaborated with Fendi in 2021 to create a 10-piece collection called Kopma.

Hype about the African continent’s style is growing internationally. And that’s the reason German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) has partnered with South Africa’s lifestyle television brand, the Home Channel, to launch Afrimaxx, a show that features “up-and-coming artists and cultural figures from the music, architecture and gastronomy sectors.”

The Home Channel gives its viewers international and local content related to home renovations, decor, design, food, health and property shows. Deutsche Welle provides content that fosters understanding and an interchange of ideas between cultures through television, radio, social media and the internet. Airing its shows in 32 languages the German broadcaster highlights some of the finest African artists.

The head of life and style at Deutsche Welle, Jochen Rosenkranz, says: “DW is a worldwide broadcaster and our purpose is to bring uncensored information to people around the globe. And DW does it with a lot of news programmes or politically relevant programmes but we know that it’s not enough because you can’t only show people political news or news. You also want to show people beautiful things and we want to give them an idea about what people are creating.”

He adds that the show includes content that is innovative and relevant such as using plastic waste. “And it’s beautiful art, but at the same time, he does it because plastic waste is a huge issue.”

Part of DW’s goal is to reach audiences on the African continent. “And we hope that these people are being inspired by our programme. And we want to give them 30 minutes of a good feeling. We want to give them maybe a little bit of an idea of what they can do. Maybe motivation them to start things,” he said.

Afrimaxx is presented by South African super model and television host Ayanda Thabethe, who takes viewers to various African countries, introducing audiences to interior design, architecture, fashion, food and art.

You can catch Afrimaxx on The Home Channel DStv Channel 176 and Openview Channel 113.