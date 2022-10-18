Objects of Desire: Everyday homage

Secure the Bag

A small, but mighty bag stacked with history, Goyard is the oldest luxury leather goods maker and predates Louis Vuitton. Loved by royals, rappers, and fashion elites, Goyard’s Alto Hatbox Bag is the ultimate “if you know, you know” statement. Paying homage to the maison’s history as purveyors of luxury trunkage, the Hatbox bag is eccentric, yet sophisticated. Available at Goyard Boutiques.

That Good Good

Goodleaf have upped the CBD ante with their anti-stress skincare range. Cleansers, facemasks, day and night moisturisers are dedicated to calm and treating stressed out skin. Our skin is our largest organ after all, and the first to show signs of stress. The full skincare range is available through Goodleaf.

Everyday rituals

Pedersen Lennard’s Purl jewellery box is designed to translate an everyday ritual into a more mindful and appreciative moment. Sculpted solid oak and brass mirror, are an ode to the inherent beauty and potential of these materials, as well as a deep appreciation for the art of design. Gently curved patterns take their inspiration from the ripples of water and windswept sand to cradle fine items. Available through Pedersen Lennard.

Birds of Paradise

For the second launch of their Fall/Winter ‘22 collection, Thebe Magugu and Adidas pay homage to the beauty of everyday life through the Bird of Paradise print. Magugu says the print is “influenced by the idea of unbridled joy and freedom”, and celebrates his culture, upbringing, and identity. Available through Adidas from 18 October.