Subscribe

Friday

Objects of Desire: Everyday homage

0

Secure the Bag
A small, but mighty bag stacked with history, Goyard is the oldest luxury leather goods maker and predates Louis Vuitton. Loved by royals, rappers, and fashion elites, Goyard’s Alto Hatbox Bag is the ultimate “if you know, you know” statement. Paying homage to the maison’s history as purveyors of luxury trunkage, the Hatbox bag is eccentric, yet sophisticated. Available at Goyard Boutiques.

That Good Good
Goodleaf have upped the CBD ante with their anti-stress skincare range. Cleansers, facemasks, day and night moisturisers are dedicated to calm and treating stressed out skin. Our skin is our largest organ after all, and the first to show signs of stress. The full skincare range is available through Goodleaf.

Everyday rituals
Pedersen Lennard’s Purl jewellery box is designed to translate an everyday ritual into a more mindful and appreciative moment. Sculpted solid oak and brass mirror, are an ode to the inherent beauty and potential of these materials, as well as a deep appreciation for the art of design. Gently curved patterns take their inspiration from the ripples of water and windswept sand to cradle fine items. Available through Pedersen Lennard.

Birds of Paradise
For the second launch of their Fall/Winter ‘22 collection, Thebe Magugu and Adidas pay homage to the beauty of everyday life through the Bird of Paradise print. Magugu says the print is “influenced by the idea of unbridled joy and freedom”, and celebrates his culture, upbringing, and identity. Available through Adidas from 18 October. 

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Kimberley Schoeman
Kimberley Schoeman is a sophisticated and eccentric wordsmith at the Mail & Guardian. A tastemaker in the making, she is in pursuit of the best in culture, fashion, and style.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Objects of Desire: Everyday homage

Whether an ode to iconic designs, hedonistic homages to ourselves, or creating tiny rituals everyday, these pieces are tastefully inspired
kimberleys
Friday

Women are taking the lead at the Venice Biennale

It is where curators and artists make grand gestures but, despite the wealth of talent in South Africa, our pavilion lacked punch
Mary Corrigall
Business

Transnet, majority union come to agreement on wage hike

The United Transport & Allied Trade Union has accepted a three-year settlement and will end its industrial action with immediate effect
Sarah Smit
National

Downer says Zuma has been tripped up by his Stalingrad...

The former president’s 11th-hour bid to appeal to the apex court on his standing as a prosecutor was not properly filed, hence the arms deal trial should resume
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×