Restaurant Week South Africa extended till November

Exclusive: Zioux is a great place to get away from the busy city and enjoy a fine dinning experience. Photo: Elsa Young
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to indulge in some of the finest cuisine South Africa has to offer, you could take part in this year’s edition of Restaurant Week. 

Established in New York City in 1992 by Tim Zagat, the co-founder of Zagat Survey, a platform that gathers restaurant ratings provided by diners, Restaurant Week is a marketing opportunity for eateries. Customers have the opportunity to eat out at a discounted rate at some of the best restaurants the country has to offer. 

The concept has since been adopted globally with roughly 100 countries participating at various times during the year, and South Africa is no exception to this culinary adventure, which started in the country in 2012. 

In South Africa, Restaurant Week takes place twice a year — in April and October — and runs for about a month allowing people to experience dining on a budget.

Because of the success of the event in South Africa, which ran from 30 September and was to have ended on 30 October this year, it has been extended until 20 November. 

Some of the places taking part in this dining experience include Cape Town, Durban, the Garden Route, the Winelands, Pretoria and Johannesburg. 

If you are in Gauteng and didn’t know about this exciting event, some of the restaurants taking place this year include The Grill Jichana, Chalk Craft Eatery, Solo Sandton, Level Four Restaurant, Saint Restaurant and Zioux .

Here is how you can participate 

Click here to log on to the events website. In the search bar type the name of the participating city or province for the restaurant you’d like to visit and pick the eatery of your choice from the list provided. 

Select the place, choose a date and time, fill in the number of people you are making a reservation for, click the course you are interested in, fill in your details in the form that appears and click reserve. It’s that simple.

Bongeka Gumede

×