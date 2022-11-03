Subscribe

Friday

Booked your seats for the Zeitz MOCAA Gucci gala?

The Zeitz MOCAA museum at the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, South Africa(Photo by: Marc Hoberman/Hoberman Collection/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa’s fundraising gala dinner, themed Art & Opulence, is only a few weeks away. 

Supported by luxury brand Gucci, the gala team will host a night where fashion meets art and fine dining. It’s on 19 November at the Cape Town museum, which has the largest collection of contemporary art on the continent.

The event will celebrate the beauty of art with an exhibition titled When We See Us: A Century of Black Figuration in Painting, which focuses on black self-representation through portraiture and figuration in painting. 

The event will then be followed by an afterparty that will see performances from well-known DJs including DJ Zinhle.

What you’ll get

The gala party begins at 9pm with a red carpet beforehand. The tickets include an exclusive preview of the When We See Us exhibition and the official gala afterparty where party-goers will be entertained by Expresso presenter and radio personality Thabiso Makhubela, DJ Stunna, drummer NV Funk, and producer, media personality and businesswoman DJ Zinhle into the night. 

How to book your ticket

The gala party is the celebration of the year, with a champagne welcome and canapes and drinks served throughout the evening, under the stewardship of chef Reuben Riffel. Tickets for the afterparty are priced at R5 500.00 excl VAT and no under 18s are allowed. 

Why show your support?  

As one of the first museums on the continent to showcase contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora, Zeitz MOCAA’s mandate includes the promotion and support of these artists. The event is also essential to the institution’s mission of promoting art education and community involvement. Proceeds from the gala yield about 30% of the museum’s annual exhibitions and education budget. The event is supported by the V&A Waterfront, Radisson Hotel Group, the Mail & Guardian, YourLuxury Africa magazine and Hidden Valley Wines, with BMW South Africa as the official vehicle partner.

Zeitz MOCAA executive director and chief curator Koyo Kouoh says the museum encourages storytelling through contemporary art, and that this gala echoes the importance of building communities in working towards this vision.

Tickets for the 2022 Zeitz MOCAA Art + Opulence Gala Party are available to purchase here.

Sonri Naidoo

×