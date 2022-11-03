Bringing a European dining experience to Cape Town

If you are paying a visit to Cape Town or live in the city but haven’t paid The Bailey restaurant a visit then add it to your list of restaurants to experience. Opened in June this year The Bailey is situated in one of the historical areas in the Mother City’s Bree Street, it is a partnership between Dublin born Chef Liam Tomlin and his wife Jan Tomlin together with Tintswalo Lodges owners Lisa Goosen, Warwick Goosen, Gaye Corbett and Ernest Corbett.

The restaurant’s building consists of three storeys that are separated into a cafe, brasserie and champagne bar that makes it an ideal space to enjoy brunch with a client, a lunch date with a close friend or grab a few drinks after work. The Bailey is meant to “bring theatre back into dining out,” creating a luxurious experience while exploring some of the best that the city has to offer.

On the ground floor is the restaurant’s cafe that serves an impressive variety of fresh teas, suitable for a high tea experience (priced at R400) that includes a lobster roll, prawns and various pastry options to choose from.

Classic: The café, on the ground floor, serves an impressive variety of teas and you can have a high tea experience. Photo: Supplied

On the second floor is where the brasserie is housed, and it offers classical French recipes that are complemented by an extensive wine offering. With a menu that is catered specifically for lunch and dinner bookings the richly brown wooden floors, crimson colour and brown leather dining chairs set an intimate ambience for a dinner date.

The Old Bailey Whiskey Bar is on the rooftop of the restaurant with a broad whiskey collection, premium wines and cocktails, making it an ideal space to have drinks with a colleague or associate.

Ideal for: Anyone looking to enjoy a dining experience with a colleague or catching up with an old friend. It has an old world charm infused with a modern feel.

Order This: Mussels Mariniere, which is west coast mussels steamed in white wine with butter and parsley. Could be paired with a side of tender stem broccoli made with almonds and beurre noisette- hazelnut butter. For something sweet try the Gateau Opera French for Opera Cake made from layers of almond sponge cake immersed in coffee syrup covered with ganache, coffee French buttercream covered in chocolate glaze.

Signature Bev: English Garden made from Malachite gin with mint leaves infused with fabbri elderflower, lemon juice, apple juice and cucumber. This drink has a fruity yet lemon taste with a tantalising sensation that leaves you feeling refreshed.

You’ll like it if: You enjoy a luxurious fine dining experience with a flare of Europe in Cape Town. If you enjoy a restaurant with an ample selection of wines, whisky cocktails and interesting food combinations The Bailey is the right place for you.

The Friday Mood is: Grown, sophisticated and sexy. If you haven’t experienced a European style restaurant then The Bailey will certainly make you feel like you are enjoying a meal in France.

Address: 91 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000



Social media: @thebaileyonbree on Instagram / The Bailey on Facebook