All eyes on Bonang Matheba’s new collection with Steve Madden

Award-winning presenter and business woman Bonang Matheba got social media buzzing on Tuesday when she announced her collaboration with American fashion brand Steve Madden.

The media personality released a rather sultry teaser video on Instagram about the shoe and handbag collection, set to hit local stores of the American retailer on Sunday 6 November, which will include six footwear pieces and two handbags.

This is the brand’s first African collaboration and forms part of the lead-up to celebrating 10 years in Africa. Titled The Steve Madden Bonang Matheba Holiday Select Collection, it is debuting in time for the festive season.

The presenter says her intention in creating the collection was to make people feel exceptional when attending year-end events and special occasions. Matheba wanted to speak to the importance of combining quality and style and being able to accomplish this through her collaboration with the American fashion brand has been exciting.

“Whether it’s weddings, matric dances, year-end parties or Christmas events, we are all dressing up and finally coming together, so that’s what this collection really encapsulates. I’ve picked styles of shoes that I absolutely love. Putting on the perfect shoe that finishes off your look, and being able to do this with Steve Madden, is crazy,” she shares.

Matheba, describing her style as glamorous, effortless and simple, with an element of elegance, says she had a trendy and stylish woman in mind when thinking about the audience the collection would speak to.

“I was thinking about a young Steve Madden girl, who is fashionable and needs a beautiful pair of shoes she will wear and keep for a very long time, during very important moments, big or small — that’s who I designed for. I’m a Steve Madden girl. Before this collaboration I had lots of pieces that I bought from the brand and I think most of us can really relate to being a Steve Madden girl,” she says.

Having travelled around the world, most notably getting to attend New York Fashion Week in 2021, Matheba says her style has been influenced by global fashion trends and she tried to bring those elements into her pieces with Steve Madden.

“What’s so wonderful about New York City is it’s kind of the centre of the world of fashion. I was privileged to meet new people, especially designers, and walk the streets and go to events where you can see how people dress.

“It’s impacted the way that I dress, seeing trends that are a season or two ahead. New York City has made me more experimental and braver with my fashion choices and you will see it reflected in this collection — my choices are braver. It’s things that I wouldn’t typically wear because I’m more of a strappy heel girl but, with this collection, I thought it’s not just about me,” she says.

Matheba hopes being the first African to collaborate with the American brand will inspire young black women and girls to believe their dreams are possible. Seeing the world look to African inspiration gives young creatives the opportunity to share their ideas with the globe and see it impact the way the world experiences the continent.

“To be able to be a part of that global conversation, when you see Thebe Magugu’s collection with Dior or Tiwa Savage with Mac Cosmetics, it’s wonderful to see these international brands coming and looking back to South Africa or Africa and wanting us,” says the media personality.

Matheba says social media has contributed to accessibility to partnerships with global brands, while also showcasing some of the best Africa has to offer in fashion, beauty and entertainment.

“The world is closer because of social media and everything feels attainable. I think, for every girl, they need to know that eyes are on Africa, so whatever space you are sitting in, somebody could spot you and love you,” she says.

Matheba, who will be in Cape Town on Monday 7 November for the official launch and showcase of her collection with Steve Madden, mentioned that she’ll be at the Zeitz MOCAA Art + Opulence Gala and will include as many of her pieces in her ensemble for the event as she can.

The launch will be in partnership with Lift Airlines, WINK Aparthotels, House of BNG, SoHo and Mac Cosmetics. The collection will be made available in stores and online from 6 November on the brand’s website.

You can visit Steve Madden’s website by clicking here or follow @stevemaddensa on Instagram for updates.