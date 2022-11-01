Subscribe

Bonang Matheba and Steve Madden launch summer collaboration collection at Zeitz

The holiday range selected by Bonang Matheba includes six footwear and two handbag styles that in the style icon’s eyes epitomise the celebratory mood of a South African summer. Photo: Trevor Stuurman
Steve Madden has announced its first-ever African collaboration with South African powerhouse Bonang Matheba, who will bring the Steve Madden Bonang Matheba Holiday Select Collection to market. As part of the brand’s build-up in celebrating 10 years in Africa, this collaboration once again proves Steve Madden’s trend-setting edge.

The holiday range selected by Bonang Matheba includes six footwear and two handbag styles that in the style icon’s eyes epitomise the celebratory mood of a South African summer. 

“I was looking for styles that would be great to holiday in, celebrate in, dance the night away in or even be the perfect gift to spoil someone special with over the festive season,” she said. Looking at the range, which can be identified by their signature Bonang packaging, Bonang has nailed it.

The official launch and fashion showcase of the Steve Madden Spring/Summer collection, to be held at Zeitz Mocaa Museum in Cape Town on 7 November, is anticipated to be an invite-only, all-star affair with local celebrities, top South African influencers, friends of the brand and an international team from New York in attendance. The exceptional range will be available in stores and online from 6 November. 

Top brands that have partnered with Steve Madden for the launch include Lift Airlines, WINK Aparthotels, House on BNG, SoHo and Mac Cosmetics.

Watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes of the Steve Madden deal on Bonang Matheba’s YouTube channel from 1 November. 

In the pink: Bonang Matheba is affectionately known as Queen B. Photo: Trevor Stuurman

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women and men. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers, stores and e-commerce websites. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden boots, booties, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, sandals, slippers and more, please visit www.stevemadden.co.za

About Bonang Matheba

Known for her work ethic, determination and generosity, South African multi-award winning radio host, TV presenter and MC, global citizen ambassador and style icon, Bonang Matheba, affectionately referred to by fans as Queen B, has firmly positioned herself as Africa’s most sought after entertainment personality and the African continent’s social media darling, with over 8.58-million combined followers. Read more on Queen B by visiting https://bonangmatheba.com/about-me/

