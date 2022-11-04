SA comedian Jason Goliath re-introduces himself with new one-man show

Jason Goliath says his new one-man show Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is is a reintroduction to his comedy, which he hopes will create an appetite in audiences for more comedy. The show, which hits Johannesburg stages in November, is a follow-up to Goliath’s Showmax one-man motivational stand-up special, Manstruation: Surviving a Wife.

Goliath says the past few years have given him a different perspective on comedy. “My motivation after doing Manstruation has been the thank yous after the shows — and not forgetting the laughs on audiences’ faces. After all we have been through as a country — lockdown, recession and let’s not forget load-shedding — it is only fitting that we end off the year with a laugh,” says Goliath.

This year marks his 11th in comedy and he has more than 20 years in entertainment. When asked where he gets his inspiration, Goliath says he draws it from life itself, the things that no one wants to speak about, although they are affecting everyone.

“Every laugh feeds me more. Whether it’s the security at the boom gate, a formal environment, or the person behind me in the supermarket queue, a laugh is a great plaster to my soul.

“I curate my stories so that they have relatable messaging and messages that, in some way, shape or form, will impact someone. Will the whole show impact everybody? No. The objective is for one part of the show to impact a few, for others to leave with something, and for all to leave having had a good laugh,” says Goliath.

The comedian has plans to tour across South Africa, visiting Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha and more. He describes the country’s comedy industry as being in a fragile place and slowly recovering after the hard knocks of the pandemic.

Goliath says he does not view other comedians as competition but as colleagues working in the same ecosystem with the goal of growing the comedy audience.

“Covid has caused immense damage and comedy clubs across the continent have shut down. SA comedy has been rated as the best and, as comedians, we have the ability to communicate in a First World language but our story is much deeper and more creative because we are able to add a Third World blend, making our experiences more colourful than anyone else’s.

“We do need more stage time to grow our audience. And the more we grow the audience, the better they will understand the industry, and be able to choose their favourite genres.

Goliath was nominated for Best Newcomer in the 2012 SA Comics’ Choice Awards and has performed at several award and corporate events. These include Gold Reef City, Comics’ Choice Awards, Captain’s Comedy Festival and the Proudly Coloured Comedy Festival. Goliath has also co-hosted Celebrity Game Night SA alongside Anele Mdoda and Ayanda Thabethe. Goliath is a former Kaya FM breakfast host, hosted his own late-night talk show on SABC3 in 2016 and co-hosted The Morning Show on e.tv in 2018. He will still be gracing our television screens as Celebrity Game Night has recently announced its fourth season.

Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is takes place at Theatre On The Square, Sandton City, from Tuesday 15 November to Sunday 27 November. Tickets are available on Webtickets and cost R200. Bookings can also be made directly by calling the theatre

Mail & Guardian subscribers stand a chance to win double tickets to the show. To qualify to win tickets, and get more details on the show, follow our social media platforms and tag the friend you’ll take with you to the show.