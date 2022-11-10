Subscribe

Award winning comedian David Kau brings ‘Blacks Only’ show to Emperors Palace

Comedian and actor David Kau’s Blacks Only comedy show takes place this Saturday at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. (Photo by Justin Barlow/Gallo Images/Getty Images for MTV)
After two years of restrictions and hard lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, many industries suffered, including the entertainment sector. And comedy shifted to online. Now live stand-up shows are making a comeback.

Comedian and actor David Kau’s Blacks Only comedy show takes place this Saturday at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. 

The comedian will host the show with a line-up of some of South Africa’s biggest names in comedy, including Eugene Khoza, Kedibone Mulaudzi, Robby Collins, Chris Forrest, Thabang ER, Noko Moswete, Tol Ass Mo and Tumi Stopnonsons. 

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Kau’s rise to success was sparked when he became the first black comedian to take part in the 1998 Smirnoff International Comedy Festival in Cape Town. 

His popularity grew with the comedy series The Pure Monate Show that was driven by South Africa’s political and social climate during 2003 to 2004. 

It not only highlighted Kau’s abilities but also contributed to the growth and development of other comedians in the country, who have gone on to become notable names in entertainment such as Kagiso Lediga, Joey Yusuf Rasdien and Loyiso Gola. This is why Kau’s Blacks Only show is focused on giving comedians the exposure they need. 

Blacks Only has run for roughly 18 years and this weekend’s show will reunite some of the comedy legends in the country. One of which is comedian and television personality Eugene Khoza, who recently returned to the stage after a five year hiatus after losing his son. And his best friend, Moyikwa Sisulu, succumbed to the coronavirus in 2021. 

Sisulu gave Khoza his first break on television during the early days of his career. Now the comedian is making a comeback not only in Blacks Only but through his own one-man show hosted at Gold Reef City, titled Step Aside.  

Another comedian who is making a comeback is Tol Ass Mo. He announced his retirement in 2019 after 15 years in entertainment. In August this year the court cleared the comedian of rape and sexual assault charges. 

Blacks Only, which kickstarted in May this year with a Blacks Only Weekend in partnership with broadcaster Kaya FM, included a two-night show at Centre Court and a Super Sunday Chill Out event at Red Shed in Emperors Palace.

Blacks Only is the biggest comedy show in the country and promises to provide a night of laughter. 

Ticket prices start at R350 and to book your ticket you can click here.

Bongeka Gumede

