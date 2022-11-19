Subscribe

Objects of Desire: Escape the everyday

Everyday escapism is the theme of Hamethop’s SS23 Rat Race collection.
Lux French perfumery Memo draws inspiration from the continent for the African Leather parfum. Warm spicy notes of cardamom and saffron are layered over geranium, which mingles with leather. This fragrance is not for the faint-hearted and is perfect for an evening that doesn’t end at dinner. Available at Arcstores

Desirable: African Leather perfume from Parisian luxury fragrance house Memo is perfect for a night out that doesn’t end at dinner

Art marries design

Superbalist’s collaboration with artist Lulama Wolf, the Eden collection, is a first for the South African retailer. The collab spans clothes, cushions and throws that reflect Wolf’s story as a woman of colour against the backdrop of African landscape. An obsession is the Mahlo tufted cushion with earthy tones and bold, textured prints. Available through Superbalist

he Eden collection, a collaboration between Superbalist and renowned artist Lulama Wolf, includes clothes, cushions and throws.

Everyday escapism

Inspired by a state of limbo and the need to escape one’s condition, Hamethop’s SS23 Rat Race collection explores the ideological aspects of the rat race and the way it affects the everyday. Hamethop’s garments exist while we chase ourselves and the unknown; befriend noise, intoxication and hollow spaces that feel whole. Available online at Hamethop

Zipper couture

It is Paris in the 1930s and designers are searching for a simple way to fasten garments without buttons. Enter the zip — and Van Cleef and Arpels’ artistic director transformed it into a bejewelled work of art. The Zip Antique Rayon necklace in rose gold transforms into a bracelet and is adorned with pink sapphires, rubies and diamonds. Available through Van Cleef and Arpels boutiques

Van Cleef and Arpels’ rose gold

Kimberley Schoeman

Objects of Desire: Escape the everyday

