Objects of Desire: Escape the everyday

Get the memo

Lux French perfumery Memo draws inspiration from the continent for the African Leather parfum. Warm spicy notes of cardamom and saffron are layered over geranium, which mingles with leather. This fragrance is not for the faint-hearted and is perfect for an evening that doesn’t end at dinner. Available at Arcstores.

Art marries design

Superbalist’s collaboration with artist Lulama Wolf, the Eden collection, is a first for the South African retailer. The collab spans clothes, cushions and throws that reflect Wolf’s story as a woman of colour against the backdrop of African landscape. An obsession is the Mahlo tufted cushion with earthy tones and bold, textured prints. Available through Superbalist.

Everyday escapism

Inspired by a state of limbo and the need to escape one’s condition, Hamethop’s SS23 Rat Race collection explores the ideological aspects of the rat race and the way it affects the everyday. Hamethop’s garments exist while we chase ourselves and the unknown; befriend noise, intoxication and hollow spaces that feel whole. Available online at Hamethop.

Zipper couture

It is Paris in the 1930s and designers are searching for a simple way to fasten garments without buttons. Enter the zip — and Van Cleef and Arpels’ artistic director transformed it into a bejewelled work of art. The Zip Antique Rayon necklace in rose gold transforms into a bracelet and is adorned with pink sapphires, rubies and diamonds. Available through Van Cleef and Arpels boutiques.