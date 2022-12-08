The Cape Town International Jazz Festival makes it’s return

If you’re wondering what you can look forward to in the new year then you may just want to note on your calendar that the 21st Cape Town International Jazz Festival will take place from 17 to 18 March.

The festival will be taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, and is making a return after three years Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions prevented it from being held.

There will be roughly 21 performers and three stages, including the Rosies stage for traditional jazz fanatics, who will appreciate the sound of the acoustics that’ll complement the performers. The Kippies stage will still be at the main hall, an ideal place for those ready to get down. The Downtown stage is open-air and perfect for audiences ready to explore and be introduced to new sounds, musicians and songs. So there’s a little bit of everything for everyone.

Already announced as a performer at the festival is the award-winning Queen of Afro Jazz, Judith Sephuma. Originally born and raised in Polokwane, the capital city of Limpopo, Sephuma graduated from the University of Cape Town with a diploma in jazz in 1997. Her career breakthrough came after winning an Old Mutual award for “Best Jazz Vocalist” in 1999, which laid the foundation for the release of her debut album in 2001, A Cry, A Smile, A Dance, named after her hit single in the album.

She has since gone on to establish a formidable career, blending jazz, blues and soul, a sound she has uniquely adapted as her own. Sephuma is also known for performing contemporary gospel with her album, The Experience, Chapter 2, a live concert released in May 2013, and her feature on Bishop Benjamin Dube’s 2012 song, “Oh Give Thanks”.

Judith Sephuma & Jimmy Dludlu at the A Legendary Night In Concert at Emperors Palace Centre Court on June 18, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. A legendary Night is a concept where Judith Sephuma shares the stage, celebrates and honors South African artists. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

With more than 10 albums throughout her career, Sephuma will bring her soulful, sultry voice to grace one of the stages at the jazz festival.

The festival has a reputation of celebrating other artists and genres, bringing the best of international acts. In previous years some of the performers included Chaka Khan in 2019, R&B vocalist Shekhinah, The Soweto Gospel Choir, award-winning singer and songwriter Amanda Black, Grammy award-winning Corinne Bailey Rae and vocal group En Vogue.

One special moment to anticipate is the tribute to the jazz festival’s director, Billy Domingo, who has retired.

More musical acts will be announced soon but to secure your tickets to this three-day event by clicking here.