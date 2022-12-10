Subscribe

Objects of Desire: Cut above the rest

Race to get your sneakers from New Balance’s Made in USA range.
The most stylish people and spaces are often the most comfortable. But the brands, designers and product purveyors that inform these choices come with uncompromising standards and strong convictions. They’re simple shapes, with bold silhouettes, made with luxurious materials. This doesn’t mean they can’t be playful too. 

Embrace the spectacle

Silhouette, weight, colour and materials are all factors eyewear aficionados consider. Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses are collectables — only 500 pairs per style. The brand’s Dealan frame references cultural icon Bob Dylan and details pay homage to the art deco movement. Available at Now You See Me, Norwood

The eyes have it: Jacques Marie Mage’s Dealan sunglasses reference Bob Dylan and art deco.

Colour and response

Did you catch Solange Knowles’s home tour in  apartmento? While most of the pieces in her loft are designed by Solange herself, the singer’s world-making aesthetic transcends her music into creating real-world spaces with authentic conviction. A cornerstone in her space is the Massimo and Lella Vignelli table. Geometric, sharp, yet playful, these designs are for design-lovers who have fun. Available through 1stDibs

The Massimo and Lella Vignelli table. Solange has one — say no more.

Elegantly understated 

Good design is intelligence made visible. One of the most coveted watches in the world, the Patek Philippe Nautilus is reimagined in a contemporary, feminine-forward style. This timeless timepiece is drenched in playful rose gold and sprinkled with 68 spessartite baguettes. Available through Patek Philippe

Quality speaks for itself

Walk, don’t run to your closest sneaker purveyor. The coolest sneaker label on the planet, New Balance, is one to cop. In New Balance’s Made in USA range functionality marries supple suede, sturdy rubber and premium leather in relatively unaltered, classic designs. Available through Shelflife

Kimberley Schoeman

×