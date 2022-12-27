Let the festivities begin!

For the past few years, South Africa has been under various lockdown restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only recently have we been able to safely go out to attend festivals, concerts and performances. With the festive season in full swing, you need to take advantage of that to finish strong and wrap up 2022 with a bang.

Here’s a list of some awesome events to attend.

Black Coffee at Mekete

If you are in and around Polokwane on Christmas Eve, make sure to secure tickets to DJ Black Coffee’s performance featuring South African rapper Nasty C and kasi-rap artistFocalistic. Black Coffee took home a Grammy award for the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 64th Grammy awards earlier this year for his sixth studio album Subconsciously. He will perform at the Mekete Boutique Hotel and tickets cost R500. If you’re keen on seeing this music legend play his music set live, book your tickets by clicking here.

Durban Jazz Festival

The Durban Jazz Festival will be celebrating its 20th anniversary by hosting 20 hours of live performances. The festival will take place on 26 December at the Hazelmere Dam. It’s a great day for family-friendly outdoor fun. Ticket prices start at R295. For more information or buy tickets click here

Zakes Bantwini at Ballito Big

Recently crowned Musician of the Year at the GQ Awards, Zakes Bantwini will be performing at the Ballito Big Festival, a seven-day event running from December 22 to January 1. The award-winning musician will headline the final day of the festival. Among the other artists performing will be Sun-El Musician, Tresor, Musa Keys, Shekinah and Msaki. Ticket prices start at R200. For more information click here

Corona Chasing Sunsets with Goldfish

Electronic duo Goldfish will be lighting up the dance floor at the Corona Chasing Sunsets event to be held at the Grand Africa Cafe & Beach at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on 26 December. The pair won’t be alone, they’ll be joined on the stage by guest artists like Andy Baxter, Leighton Moody & Cassiem Latief, Kyle Cassim, Jordan Arts and Meek. Ticket prices start at R350. For more information on the performances or to purchase tickets click here.

Kunye Presents

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 27 December would be an official public holiday, there’s no excuse for you to not find yourself at Cabo Beach at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The event will be hosted by DJ Shimza through his label Kunye and will include performances by award-winning duo Black Motion, United Kingdom-based DJ Mele, South African music producer Ryan Murgatroyd, DJ Darque, Blanka Mazimela and Cape Town-based DJ Stashe. Ticket prices start at R300. Secure your tickets by clicking here.

Altitude Beach New Year’s Eve party featuring Oxlade

If you’re in Joburg and looking for a place to ring in the new year then why not attend the Altitude Beach party in Fourways on 31 December. Nigerian singer-songwriter Oxlade will be performing at this event.

The 25-year-old musician is known for his Afro-fusion and R&B alternative pop sound with hits including Want You, Kulosa, Bad Boy, Wait for You and Pay Me. See the old year out with this award-winning musician. Secure your tickets by clicking here.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Oxlade

An Intimate Evening With Gregory Porter

In what promises to be a special and private evening of music, Grammy award-winning American singer-songwriter Gregory Porter will host his first solo show in South Africa at Montecasino Teatro on 26, 27 and 28 January in Johannesburg as well as Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town on 21 January.

This is not the first time the jazz musician has graced the South African stage — he performed at The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival in 2014, where he conducted a soulful musical ensemble.

Porter received a Grammy award in 2014 for Best Jazz Vocal Album for Liquid Spirit and in 2017 for Take Me to the Alley. Some of his more popular songs include Hold On from 2016’s Take Me To the Alley; Liquid Spirit, the debut single off of his 2017 album of the same name; Revival from his 2020 album All Rise as well as On My Way To Harlem from 2012’s Be Good.

With some dates already sold out, it’s best to buy your tickets now before you miss out. Click here …

The Galileo Open Air Cinema

The Galileo Open Air Cinema will be at Kirstenbosch and various wine farms across Cape Town this month.

The movies will be on Wednesday to Sunday every week until April.

Movies you can look forward to include Love Actually on 23 December at Kirstenbosch, Home Alone on 24 December at Stellenbosch Vineyards and The Notebook at Nederburg Wine Farm on 7 January.

Event organisers encourage arriving early to secure your spot and enjoy lawn games, such as giant Jenga, and the festive atmosphere. There will be vendors offering vegan and halaal food options. Blankets, backrests and popcorn can be pre-ordered.

Love birds have the option of booking the VIP or Double Delight experience, including reserved seating and snacks. Tickets from R129. For more information call 071 471 8728, email [email protected] or visit their website www.thegalileo.co.za.

Gerakaris Family Wines — wine tasting

Gerakaris Family Wines was founded in 2009 by New Zealand native Kath Gerakaris. The boutique winery is in the heart of Craighall Park, Johannesburg, but it offers visitors a Cape winelands experience with wines they produce from grapes which have been sourced in the Swartland and Elgin.

Gerakaris, who has a postgraduate diploma in viticulture and oenology, made wine in her garage in Joburg for a few years before she found the perfect home for her new venture on an old farm.

The venue offers wine tastings of five wines made by Gerakaris. Wine tastings are R100 per person. They also offer a cheese board to match the wines, as well as olives. To avoid disappointment, book ahead. Visit www.gerakaris.co.za.

Refuge — An Uncommon Home at Absa Gallery

Absa Gallery, in Johannesburg city centre, has a wide range of work from established to emerging artists.

Currently on show is Refuge: An Uncommon Home, a collaborative exhibition showing artworks by the 2021 Absa L’Atelier Ambassadors Dr Adelheid Frackiewicz from South Africa, Ayobola Kekere-Ekun from Nigeria and Michael Blebo from Ghana.

The Absa L’Atelier Ambassadors, focuses on the skills and vision of contemporary artists from 12 countries in which Absa has a footprint.

The artists reimagine their home so it becomes a refuge from, rather than a site of, past traumas.

The works are all incredibly personal, and with a combination of found objects and traditional art materials, each artist has worked towards finding tranquillity in their personal space and letting go of their anxieties.