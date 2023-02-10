Sjava’s new album reflects his ancestral, cultural and spiritual journey

After his successful EP Umsebenzi, released in 2020, Jabulani Hadebe, better known as Sjava, returns to music street with a new album titled Isibuko (mirror), showing listeners an introspective side of himself. The 18-track album is an overview of his ancestral, cultural and spiritual journey.

“This album is a reflection of my journey over the last few years and speaks to my experiences and growth as a person and as a musician. I hope my supporters enjoy the body of work,” he says.

Sjava and his musical team laid the foundation for the album early last year while on a retreat in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where he was born. He collaborated with a variety of artists on this album, including rapper Emtee, Saudi and maskandi heavyweights Shwi, 1020 Cartel’s Anzo, Mzukulu and Dumakahle.

“Working with Sjava is beyond just a great feeling, it’s a mark in history. The icon believes in producing music with a message, making it more personal for the listener,” says Dumakahle.

Sjava featured some leading women musicians on the project, such as Afrotainment stars the Qwabe Twins and singer/songwriter Mzulu Phaqa.

Sjava hosted a silent listening session in January, before the official launch of the album, at the Circa Gallery in Rosebank, where the likes of rapper Big Zulu and actors Khaya Dladla and Mpho Sibeko gathered to listen to Isibuko through headphones. The art gallery was filled with cover images from the album. Sjava voiced his appreciation for those who had helped him make music over the years.





“I know it’s been a while but I trust that the album will be worth the wait. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the last eight years of my career and I look forward to continuing this musical journey together in the future.”

On the day of the release, the album topped several social media trend lists with fans declaring it “Happy National Sjava Day #Isibuko”.

Sjava broke into the entertainment industry as an actor in several TV films and series, such as uGugu no Andile and Zone 14. In 2015, he started gaining attention for his talent as vocalist after being featured on Miss Pru Dj’s hit song Ameni. This led to his debut album Isina Muva in 2016, where he brought to life his skill at merging his two worlds, urban and rural, creating an emerging sound with elements of maskandi, hip-hop, trap, R&B and soul.

In 2018, he released his second album Umqhele, which won the Album of the Year award at the 2017 South African Music Awards and featured the smash hit uMama.

Sjava also featured on American rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack album, alongside labelmate Saudi.

A overview of some of tracks on the new album:

Track 1: Thxio is a plea to God to keep him within his sight and grace, asking him to accept him with all his flaws.

Track 2: Ubuhle Bendalo speaks about how peaceful it is for Sjava to be home in Bergville, the small town in KZN where he was born and grew up. He reflects on the beauty of nature in the area and how hard and stressful life is in urban areas. He says it is wise for people to go back to their places of origin for alignment.

Track 7: Grounding explores how his mother complains about him getting older, points out that time is moving fast and asks when he will settle down and start a family. He tries to explain to her how difficult it is to find true love.

Track 8: My Life, is a strong, upbeat song where he speaks about how he has often been envied by people who don’t know how hard it is to be in his shoes.

Track 9: Iphisi paints a picture of enduring love, while some women choose to be in marriages/relationships based on what the man has — money, a lavish lifestyle, fame.

Track 11: Ungavumi is a reminder to not allow people to tell you how to live your life.

Track 12: On Amakhela, he relates how he never walks alone; he’s protected by his ancestors, sending a message to his enemies and anyone else trying to pull him down.

Isibuko is available on all leading digital platforms and can be accessed here: https://africori.to/isibuko.