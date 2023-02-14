Get a taste of spa relaxation and romance this Valentine’s day

It’s safe to say that we’ve barely survived the January blues as stages four and five load-shedding battled it out to see who would come out on top.

As if Eskom forcing South Africa into five hours of darkness wasn’t bad enough, Johannesburg Water had some residents thinking they were in a scene of The Smurfs after turquoise water was running out their taps.

With water issues and load-shedding to deal with, your plans for Valentine’s Day don’t have to be stressful. We’ve combined a list of great spas to appreciate as you celebrate love this month.

Johannesburg

Fairlawns Boutique Spa

You don’t have to travel to Bali to experience a piece of island life, the Fairlawns Boutique Spa offers the ideal backdrop for a romantic afternoon outing.

Adorned with lush green palm trees, the outside pool area is an oasis of water running from the pond, instantly transporting to a place far more relaxing — and you may forget that the hotel is slap bang in the middle of Morningside, Sandton.

The Asian-inspired spa provides a generous selection of treatments and packages to choose from; however, the Romantic Sunset Retreat is highly recommended. The couples treatment is ideal for approximately two hours long priced at R3 950 per couple.

It includes a relaxing, candlelit, side-by-side massage to ignite intimacy, a soothing bath soak and a pressure foot massage to release tension and pain. You can choose to enjoy a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine during your bath, or alternatively with the three-course lunch or dinner that’s included in the package.

The Houghton Hotel Spa

If you’re in the mood for a more luxurious experience, The Houghton Hotel Spa is a great choice. The neutral earthy tones and minimalist design of the space create an escape from the busyness of Joburg.

Run by the House of Tshegofatso, The Houghton Hotel Spa prides itself on “relaxation” and “exclusivity” which you’ll experience when visiting the couple’s suite that comes with a private jacuzzi, perfect for a Valentine’s Day date.

If your goal is to spark some romance then the VIP Love Suite Package will do just that. The treatments are eight hours long and cost R23 000, which sounds like a lot but you will get your money’s worth. This package includes signature journey massages, professional peel facials, luxe manicure and pedicures and Algae Babor wraps.

There is also a private jacuzzi experience that’s accompanied by a platter of mouth-watering treats to indulge in as well as a delicious lunch served with a bottle of bubbly, all inclusive in the package. You and your partner will receive a gift courtesy of House of Tshegofatso and a one night stay at the hotel to make sure this Valentine’s day is one for the books.

Cape Town

The Mother City understands the assignment when it comes to providing sophisticated and valuable luxury experiences, whether it’s fine dining, hotels or wine farm experiences. Cape Town’s spas are no exception.

The Twelve Apostles Spa

The epitome of opulence, The Twelve Apostles Spa with its ocean view, rock pools and Atlantic terrace infinity pool has all the ingredients to keep the romance fires roaring this Valentine’s Day.

Apart from the gorgeous views, when relaxing poolside there is a complimentary refreshment stage that includes sun lotion, fruit, water and magazines to read. There is also lounge service available so you can order a scrumptious meal from their Cafe Grill’s menu, including cocktails and any drink you desire.

Other fabulous facilities offered at the spa include seven treatment rooms, two mountain-side gazebos ideal for a romantic massage with your partner and hydrotherapy pools to leave you feeling restored.

The Total Relaxation Duo package is a wonderful option for partners priced at R10 900 per couple, it lasts roughly five and a half hours. The treatments take place in one of the double rooms starting with an hour long ancient beauty practice of soaking in a milk bath wrap. Following this, is a facial with a 90-minute aroma stone massage, ending with a manicure and pedicure. There is also sparkling wine, spa lunch and chocolate-covered strawberries included in the package, perfect for creating an unforgettable day.

Looking for a more laid-back experience? The award-winning Mai Thai Wellness Spa brings a bit of Thailand to the Mother City. Taking home the Best Luxury Oriental Spa award at the 2020 World Luxury Spa Awards, this wellness hub feels like a home away from home.

The Chiang Mai Spa room is decorated in forest green tones with orchids and lanterns inspired by Thailand and there are various spa treatments and packages for a carefree afternoon of relaxation.

For ultimate unwinding, try the True Indulgence package that’s five and a half hours long and includes an aromatic full body scrub, a massage, hydrating facial with a manicure and pedicure for R3 900 with a light lunch (R3 500 without lunch).

Durban

The spas in KwaZulu-Natal are about as sketchy as their ocean, and finding facilities that offer worthwhile treatments and packages is an extreme sport. But that doesn’t mean the city doesn’t have a few gems.

The Oyster Box Hotel

With its immaculate ocean and lighthouse view, the Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga has an elegant spa that offers sublime relaxation and rejuvenation.

Upon arrival, there is a buffet filled with a balance of healthy bites, sweet treats and freshly pressed juices for guests to relish while waiting for the friendly staff to accompany them to the treatment rooms.

The facilities at the spa include a tranquillity lounge that’s ideal for reading or paging through a magazine, as well as a room for a Hamman and Sensation Shower that’s a traditional Asian experience using warm and cool temperatures to help promote balance in the body.

The heated indoor plunge pool, which feels more like a jacuzzi because of its small size, has a beautiful view of the hotel gardens and is perfect for some quality time with a loved one. But do make sure to arrive at least 45 minutes before your treatment starts to enjoy ultimate relaxation.

Try the Oyster Box Togetherness Experience valued at R 4 600 per person with four hour long treatments. It’s curated to encourage intimacy and quality time in the Hammam room. A cleansing ritual is performed first, accompanied by a full body exfoliation before a healing mud wrap treatment. The Uhambo “journey” African massage is followed by a rejuvenating facial, steam session, full body exfoliation with a clay wrap and a delicious lunch.

Brahman Hill Spa

In the mood for a little getaway? Take a trip to the Midlands and visit the Brahman Hills Spa that offers a modern luxury experience inspired by nature. The treatment rooms are spacious, overlooking large open fields of abundant brown grass and tall trees, a slice of what paradise surely should feel like.

For love birds, there is a carefully curated three-hour Valentine’s Indulgence package at R3 650 per couple. The treatments include a 30-minute Himalayan couples bath, luxury body butter massage for 90 minutes, a tailored facial, a gift and a glass of bubbly as well as access to all the spa’s facilities.

If the treatments don’t excite you, the crystal blue pool that looks out into the wildlife or the cosy steam room, sauna and open deck will do the trick. You can enjoy a meal or snack while relaxing on the deck or join a yoga class to experience a bit more relaxation and level up on intimacy in your love life.