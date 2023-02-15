Subscribe

A Japanese menu – with a twist

Use your noodle: Ramenhead in Cape Town offers five staple ramen dishes and has a selection of traditional Japanese drinks.
The term “Ramenya” is plastered in gold across two brown doors on Speaker’s Corner, at 37 Parliament Street in Cape Town. This is the entrance to Ramenhead, the latest venture of chef Peter Tempelhoff, owner of Fyn restaurant, which opened its doors in December. 

After the success of Fyn — ranked 37th, and Best In Africa, on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 — Tempelhoff and colleague chef Ashley Moss have taken their award-winning recipe and created an entirely Japanese-inspired eatery. 

Drawing their concept for the new restaurant from ramen, a Japanese soup with noodles in it, and houses in Japan, the owners have created the intimate, low-table feel synonymous with noodle shops in Northeast Asia  — but with a modern twist.

Ramenhead’s menu focuses on five staple ramen dishes, including a “bowl of the week”, complemented by a generous selection of wines, cocktails, beers and traditional Japanese drinks to choose from.

Ideal for: Lovers of unpretentious Asian cuisine. Its Japanese-inspired menu and edgy aesthetic make for a memorable outing.   

Order this: There is a snack and starter menu to enjoy before you dig into a noodle bowl of your choice, such as the tori chintan, with shoyu tare (a paste with umami flavours). It is made using a slightly thicker that usual Tokyo-style noodle, and is served with ajitama (ramen egg), pork chashu (braised pork belly), chicken dumplings, menma (a Japanese sauce made from lacto-fermented bamboo shoots), negi (Welsh onion)  and leek-flavoured oil. 

Do try the purin — Japanese set egg custard paired with seasonal fruit and ginger syrup if you’re in the mood for a bit of sweetness. 

Signature bev: For the perfect beverage to pair with your meal, ask the Ramenhead team to help you select from their traditional Japanese drinks menu. 

You’ll like this eatery if: You enjoy Japanese food or you are an inquisitive foodie. If you haven’t had a chance to visit East Asia, or sample the cuisine, this restaurant is the perfect place to explore some of the most common noodle dishes from the region.    

The Friday mood is: Vibrant, yet relaxed. There is no need to book before visiting Ramenhead, however early arrival is advised. Note that the restaurant is cashless. Whether you are seated at the long table near  the bar or in the outdoor dining area you’ll relish the laid-back, vibey environment it offers. 

Location: 37 Parliament Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town.

Social media: @ramenheadcapetown on Instagram

Bongeka Gumede

