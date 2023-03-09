Modern flair to Indian fare

The Modern Tailors Restaurant and Gin Bar in Rosebank, Johannesburg, is a contemporary spin on South Asian street food.

Stepping into the establishment, vintage doors, a black-and-white tiled floor and blue glass stained windows welcome you. The dimly lit restaurant has touches of greenery near the ceiling, comfy couch chairs and the marvellous scent of spices caresses your senses.

The detailed and extensive menu offers something for everyone, including vegetarians.

The wine list and cocktail selection are perfect for an afternoon of good drinks and tasty food.

The crockery mixes antique tea sets with modern stoneware plates, striking a balance between contemporary dining and traditional Indian food and culture.

Ideal for: An enjoyable afternoon lunch with family or friends. Modern Tailors creates camaraderie around the hearty and flavourful food. The single portions are generous while the small plate options are great for exploring Indian flavours.

Order this: The Sri Lankan chicken with coconut cream and a variety of spices that have been roasted to create a velvety curry, which is best enjoyed with warm naan.

To get a bit of a sugar rush, try the burfee cheesecake, which has layers of nankhatai (shortbread biscuits) and is garnished with mint leaves and strawberries.

Signature bev: The Modern Tailors Mule. This refreshing cocktail infuses Blind Tiger Gin and El Jimador Reposado tequila with mango purée to add some fruitiness, lime for a zesty touch and vanilla syrup and ginger beer for a bitter-sweet finish.

You’ll like this eatery if: Comfort Indian food is what you’re after. The curry options are endless and can be eaten with either roti or naan. There’s a choice of biryani — meat or vegetarian — and a variety of other dishes to explore.

The Friday mood is: Contemporary street-food dining. Modern Tailors is perfect for people who enjoy the flavour, spiciness and rich taste of roadside Indian meals but want to do so in a carefully curated, but relaxed, dining space.

Location: The Zone, 189 Oxford Road, Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Social media: @moderntailors_za on Instagram / Modern Tailors on Facebook.