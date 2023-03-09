Subscribe

Friday

Modern flair to Indian fare

Spicy: Modern Tailors Restaurant and Gin Bar in Johannesburg’s Rosebank has an extensive menu.
0

The Modern Tailors Restaurant and Gin Bar in Rosebank, Johannesburg, is a contemporary spin on South Asian street food. 

Stepping into the establishment, vintage doors, a black-and-white tiled floor and blue glass stained windows welcome you. The dimly lit restaurant has touches of greenery near the ceiling, comfy couch chairs and the marvellous scent of spices caresses your senses. 

The  detailed and extensive menu offers something for everyone, including vegetarians. 

The wine list and cocktail selection are perfect for an afternoon of good drinks and tasty food.   

The crockery mixes antique tea sets with modern stoneware plates, striking a balance between contemporary dining and traditional Indian food and culture.  

Ideal for: An enjoyable afternoon lunch with family or friends. Modern Tailors creates camaraderie around the hearty and flavourful food. The single portions are generous while the small plate options are great for exploring Indian flavours.       

Order this: The Sri Lankan chicken with coconut cream and a variety of spices that have been roasted to create a velvety curry, which is best enjoyed with warm naan. 

To get a bit of a sugar rush, try the burfee cheesecake, which has layers of nankhatai (shortbread biscuits) and is garnished with mint leaves and strawberries.

Signature bev: The Modern Tailors Mule. This refreshing cocktail infuses Blind Tiger Gin and El Jimador Reposado tequila with mango purée to add some fruitiness, lime for a zesty touch and vanilla syrup and ginger beer for a bitter-sweet finish.   

You’ll like this eatery if: Comfort Indian food is what you’re after. The curry options are endless and can be eaten with either roti or naan. There’s a choice of biryani — meat or vegetarian — and a variety of other dishes to explore. 

The Friday mood is: Contemporary street-food dining. Modern Tailors is perfect for people who enjoy the flavour, spiciness and rich taste of roadside Indian meals but want to do so in a carefully curated, but relaxed, dining space. 

Location: The Zone, 189 Oxford Road, Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Social media: @moderntailors_za on Instagram / Modern Tailors on Facebook.

Bongeka Gumede

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Showmax can now compete with Netflix thanks to new deal

MultiChoice’s Showmax has been struggling to compete with Netflix because of its technology interface, but a new deal is set to change that
anathi madubela
Friday

Modern flair to Indian fare

Restaurant and gin bar with something for everyone celebrates Indian street food in a thoughtfully arranged but chilled space
bongeka gumede
National

People’s lives are ‘not our responsibility’ says Nehawu leader as...

The South African Police Union on Wednesday also served notice that it would be joining the strike
groundup
Business

S&P downgrades SA’s outlook as load-shedding weighs on growth

Data released this week gave credence to the view that South Africa may be headed for another technical recession
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×