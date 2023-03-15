Well-loved Jazz musician and composer Gloria Bosman dies aged 50

Distinguished jazz musician and composer Gloria Bosman died on Tuesday, 14 March, at the age of 50. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Distinguished jazz musician and composer Gloria Bosman died on Tuesday, 14 March, at the age of 50. The cause of death was not yet known.

The news was shared in a statement released by the South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), saying the musician left “a lasting legacy with her brilliant catalogue and significant contributions to the South African music industry”.

Bosman served on the organisation’s board as a non-executive member for a short time following her appointment in December.

“Samro mourns the passing of legendary jazz composer, singer and Samro’s non-executive board member Gloria Bosman. Bosman was appointed to the board of Samro at its last annual general meeting in December 2022,” the statement reads.

The organisation’s chairperson, Nicholas Maweni, expressed his condolences in the statement, saying the award-winning musician played an important role in the advancement of the organisation.

“In the short period that she was on the board, she added a perspective that comprised a rich blend of insights on member aspirations and the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards,” Maweni said.

Born and raised in Soweto, the multi award-winning musician is known for her unique versatile sound and her ability to sing across various genres. Bosman has received two South African Music Awards, more than 10 nominations as well as two Kora nominations, placing her among some of the most celebrated artists in the country.

Bosman’s debut album Tranquillity, released in 1999, propelled her music career and earned her the best newcomer award at the South African Music Awards (Sama) in 2000.

Her second offering, The Many Faces of Gloria Bosman, also gained the musician much acclaim in the industry scoring her nominations for best Southern African artist and most promising female artist at the Kora Awards ceremony in 2001 and a Sama nomination for best jazz vocal album in the same year.

Bosman shared the stage with some of the country’s greats, including Bra’ Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, Moses Taiwa Molelekwa, music band Tananas and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse.

In an interview with The Hustlers Corner SA in December, Bosman traced back her love for music from her early exposure to jazz that her father grew up playing during her childhood.

“My dad loved playing Ella Fitzgerald and that was my first encounter with jazz music and already in church we were toying around with Aretha Franklin the old negro spirituals that were a combination of African sounds and western musical culture. My dad was a real jazz lover from Sophiatown and unconsciously I was learning jazz. I didn’t even know I was going to end up singing jazz. I was just listening; it was a sound that I couldn’t ignore,” she said.

She also shared that her sound was influenced largely by other South African artists, including Brenda Fassie, Molelekwa and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

The jazz composer said that although she enjoyed recording music in the studio, the true magic of her music was only reflected through onstage performances where she could connect with the audience.

“The personna that I carry onstage and the personality that comes out; the connection with the audience and the band is something you can never replicate anywhere — it only happens onstage. I try to make sure the recording stays pure so that people can feel they were in the concert,” she shared.

Bosman said that she was focusing more on sharing her musical knowledge with the upcoming generation of artists as a way to give back and preserve the art of music.

“I want to leave knowing I sang with everyone and kept music alive. What matters to me is how I’m going to give back to the music community as a mentor. So I’m doing masterclasses, workshops and doing a residency at one of the arts schools. Those things are very important to me at the moment,” the 50 year old said.

The Mail & Guardian sends condolences to the singer’s fans, friends and family. Lala kahle dadewethu.