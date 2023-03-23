The Flavour Hunter: Eatery goes the whole nine yards

Rooftop vibes: The Nines in Cape Town is a great place to enjoy delicious food against an ocean backdrop.

An outstanding menu, freshly prepared food, exceptional decor and ambience and breathtaking views is what you can expect when you book at The Nines in Sea Point, Cape Town.

Entering The Nines, the ocean views are what strike you first. It is on the ninth floor of the Station House development, which just screams “Instagrammable”.

The sea vistas make an amazing backdrop for a special afternoon lunch or a romantic date night, not to mention the earthy, bronze tones of the interior, which create a luxurious, modern and chic dining experience.

The Nines has a bar and a sophisticated cocktail lounge which work well for grabbing a few drinks with friends or a late-night celebration.

But what’s really fabulous about The Nines, beyond the carefully curated space, is the cuisine, which mixes classic and contemporary dishes, such as asparagus risotto for those who don’t eat meat and sixty-day dry-aged prime ribs.

Everything on the menu has a story. When you open it, it feels as if you’re reading the chapters of a book. Each page has a subheading detailing the dish and tells you what you can expect to experience.

The beverage selection is just as exciting, versatile and seasonal, ranging from signature cocktails to a generous wine and bubbles selection. The story behind the flavours of the drinks makes tasting them more meaningful and interesting.

Ideal for: Impressing a partner on a romantic sunset date, meeting friends for drinks or a special occasion. The spacious interior, beautiful rooftop views and delicious food set the perfect mood for a memorable date or celebration.

Order this: Try the seafood risotto, prepared using white tiger prawns, Patagonian baby squid, sea bass and Saldanha Bay black mussels topped with pomodoro sauce and mascarpone to add a rich and creamy texture and taste.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, order the sixty-four percent Valrhona chocolate bomb made with warm ganache and peanut mousse. Caramelised banana ice cream adds the perfect finish to a delectable dessert.

Signature bev: Pina Picante. This cocktail is a balance between sweet and intense. It’s made with Tullamore Dew XO Whiskey, pineapple, lime, ginger and maple, creating a juicy and tangy taste, served over a block of ice.

You’ll like this eatery if: You relish an international dining experience. From the upscale bar to the cocktail lounge, The Nines serves good food and good views.

The Friday mood is: Instagrammable moments. The service is good, the food even better, and the aesthetics are the right balance between fun and classy to make for an unforgettable dining experience. But make sure to book — it is the restaurant of the moment in Cape Town.

Social Media: @thenines on Instagram /The Nines Cape Town on Facebook.

Location: Station House, 19 Kloof Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town.