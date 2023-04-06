Just the Tang for good food

Japanese influence: The elegant interior of the new Tang at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Photo: John Leon Steyn

Once you’ve crafted an award-winning recipe in the culinary industry, expansion seems like the obvious next move.

And that certainly was the case for businessman Nicky van der Walt. His Japanese-inspired restaurant Tang, in Sandton, Johannesburg, which was awarded the Luxe Restaurant Award by the Hospitality Counsel in 2021, has found a second home in the Mother City.

At the V&A Waterfront, near Cape Town harbour, with a glorious view of Table Mountain, Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant draws inspiration from modern Japanese izakayas — a type of informal bar that serves alcoholic drinks and snacks.

This eatery has a spacious indoor and an outdoor eating area with a relaxed atmosphere, making it ideal for an afternoon catch-up with family and friends.

When stepping into the establishment, you will notice the stunning bar, with sophisticated, yet comfortable, high chairs. Wine glasses and black chopsticks are set up on the counter, ready for anyone sitting down to grab a few drinks and bites.

But the design aspect of Tang comes second to the exceptional quality of the food, which is the star of the show.

The sauces are delicious and the ingredients crisp. The dishes are packed with flavour, creatively plated and presented to appeal to all five senses. Not to mention the professional, informative and friendly staff, adding to a pleasurable dining experience.

Ideal for: Hosting an intimate afternoon celebration or for a romantic date night.

Tang has beautiful views and a generous selection of dishes to choose from — a great option for conversing over a lovely meal.

Order this: Start your feast with an order of fresh oysters served on dry ice, creating an interesting dining experience. Follow up with a plate of wagyu beef that’s both decadently prepared and sliced to perfection. Not only is the meat juicy but it comes with a delicious teriyaki sauce, adding a tangy, sticky and sweet finish to a delightful second course.

If you’re craving a sweet treat try the salted caramel fondant. The top layer of this dessert is decorated with an edible monogram of the restaurant’s name and oozes with chocolate as you break into the mouth-watering mini cake. It’s beautifully served with an oval-shaped scoop of vanilla ice cream and swirls of caramel sauce for added flavour.

Signature bev: Keep it simple with a margarita, which is a perfect blend of sweet, sour and bitter, leaving you energised and refreshed. This cocktail is served in a cute glass decorated with white sugar and a slice of lemon on the rim.

You’ll like this eatery if: You enjoy modern Asian-inspired dishes. Tang is centred around celebrating contemporary Japanese cuisine both in its design and its menu. The meals are tasty and well prepared, making it worth every penny you spend.

Delicious: Tang has a Japanese-inspired menu.

The Friday mood is: Sensory dining experience. A saying among chefs throughout the world is that “people eat with their eyes first” but at Tang all of your senses are engaged to create a unique and luxurious culinary adventure.

Location: 19 Breakwater Boulevard, ground level of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town.

Social Media: @tang_waterfront on Instagram / TANG Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar on Facebook.