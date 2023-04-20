The Flavour Hunter | Modern remix of Italian fare

Vibrant: Club Kloof in Cape Town is a new Italian-inspired restaurant where the focus is on quality, not quantity. Photo: Supplied

What makes an Italian-inspired restaurant stand out from the rest? Is it reworking the classics or bringing your nonna’s secret recipe to the public? Do Italian restaurants require a classic trattoria feel to attract the pasta lovers?

It’s hard to tell these days but Cape Town’s newest “Italian-ish” restaurant and bar, Club Kloo, marries the classic with contemporary cool.

Make your way through the vibrant red interior to the Amalfi-esque limoncello-yellow and white courtyard to soak in the sun.

Club Kloof’s authenticity comes from the fact that it does not claim to be authentic Italian. The Italian-ish vibe oozes from everything from the delectable cheese topping on their “pizzettes” to the South African twists splashed into their cocktails.

What’s more, Club Kloof is part of what many call “the great restaurant shift”, where the focus is on quality over quantity — their pick-and-choose small-pate choices span pastries, mini pizzas, salads and the “tiramisu for two” to finish off.

Order this: Mix and match is the name of the game at Club Kloof. Pair a pizzette topped with mozzarella, pork sausage mince, fennel and red cabbage with mac and cheese arancini. Bring in a side of baby potatoes roasted and smashed with hazelnut crème fraiche, toasted hazelnuts and deep-fried capers and seal the deal with blood-orange Campari almond cake with mascarpone for two.

Tasty bite: Order a pizzette, a new take on the classic pizza. Photo: Supplied

Signature bev: Hot and dirty martini made with chilled Bombay Sapphire and vermouth.

You’ll like this eatery if: You appreciate the classic Italian dishes as well as contemporary remixes. At Club Kloof, you’re sure to find Cape Town’s cool social scene folk sipping Aperol spritzes in the courtyard and young Italians bringing their nonna to shake up their mid-century Italian tastes.

The Friday mood is: La dolce vita! Transport yourself to a world where 1970s music, such as Italo disco, is the feel-good sound of the moment. So, wear your best swanky silk scarf and vintage sunglasses for dinner service after sipping sundowners in the courtyard. It’s this simple and romantic mood that sets the tone for the weekend ahead.

Social Media: Instagram: @clubkloof_

Location: 84 Kloof St, Tamboerskloof, Cape Town