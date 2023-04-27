Try the tantric tapas at Kali in Durban

Choice: Kali’s thinly sliced masala-rubbed beef fillet served on flaky chapartha.

A trip to Kali in Umhlanga, Durban, is a meditative experience. It has a destination-worthy cocktail bar and small plates with nuanced flavours.

Kali, opened by contestants on My Kitchen Rules, couple Kamisha Naidoo and Pashi Reddy, is not for those looking for a narrowly authentic experience. This restaurant is all about fusing the concept of tapas and Asian cuisines.

Along with classic curries, you’ll see dishes such as soft crab burgers and sriracha-glazed wings on the menu.

If you are an adventurous eater, with a taste for a food plot-twist, then Kali will definitely have more than enough options to choose from.

Order this: Thinly sliced masala-rubbed beef fillet served on flaky chapartha. This is accompanied by saffron aioli, rocket, Parmesan and balsamic reduction and topped with crispy shallot and citrus.

Signature bev: Sit back and sip on one of the classics — a negroni — if you are serious about your cocktail time. It is equal parts gin, vermouth rosso and Campari, with an orange-peel garnish.

You’ll like this eatery if: It’s all for the ’Gram. Kali is right on the beachfront and has great views, as well as dramatic touches such as food served on dry ice. The eatery’s grand interiors are just made to snap a pic for Instagram or a quick clip for your TikTok account. Gimmicks aside, you’ll like Kali’s overall lively vibe from sundowners at the cocktail bar to trying all the tantric tapas.

The Friday mood is: Relaxed but intimate. Kali’s mood lighting, funky artwork and lengthy tables create a lively experience that is not overstimulating. You’ll enjoy your meal — while experiencing food envy as you eyeball the dishes ordered by fellow diners.

Location: 15 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga, Durban.

Social media: Instagram: @Kali_Umhlanga. Website: Kali Umhlanga.